Mainfreight names replacement for group IT manager Kevin Drinkwater

Thirty-four-year Mainfreight veteran Kevin Drinkwater departs at the end of the year

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Kevin Drinkwater (Mainfreight)

Credit: Supplied

Mainfreight has appointed of John Eshuis to the role of group IT manager, replacing Kevin Drinkwater, who is retiring from the business at the end of the year.

Netherlands-born Eshuis has been with Mainfreight since 2002, holding a variety of finance and IT roles in the United States and New Zealand. 

His most recent responsibilities include the development of the company's transport software platform in use in New Zealand, Australia and the USA.

Mainfreight said Eshuis' Dutch heritage would be invaluable as Mainfreight further develops its European footprint.

"We are extremely fortunate to have had several exceptional internal candidates to make our selection from, which is a measure of Kevin’s successful management of our IT division," group managing director Don Braid said. 

"We thank Kevin once again for his tremendous contribution to the success of Mainfreight over these past 34 years."

Drinkwater has been one of the most prominent  and successful corporate and government IT leaders over the last two decades.

Earlier this year, Mainfreight scaled back its capital investment in ICT as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, saying it was not the time for "nice to have projects".


