HP lauds its channel partners in 2020 awards

Leading partners recognised across all product and service categories and major sectors

Last year's awards featured some powerful branding. Credit: Rob O'Neill

A who's who of HP's best partners and salespeople across all categories were recognised in the company's annual awards last week.

The finalists and winners were:

Channel services delivery partner of the year

Winner

The Laptop Company

Other finalist

Bondwell



Sustainability partner of the year

Winner

Business Distributors

Other finalists

Datec Fiji

Spark

The Laptop Company

Think Concepts

Large format graphics partner of the year

Winner

Aarque Group

Other finalists

I3 Ltd

OEM Print Solutions

Ricoh

Marketing partner of the year

Winner

Acquire

Other finalists

Softsource

The Laptop Company



Education partner of the year

Winner

Cyclone

Other finalists

New Era IT

Noel Leeming Commercial

A3 partner of the year

Winner

Bondwell

Other finalists

Business Distributors

Cardy

OEM

Silver partner of the year

Winner

Black Sanz

Other finalists

Clarity

Lamberts

Manux

Swerve

Gold partner of the year

Winner

PB Tech

Other finalists

Computercare

Computer Concepts

Datacom

Fujitsu NZ

Lexel

Spark

Print partner of the year

Winner

OEM

Other finalists

Bondwell

Business Distributors

Elive

Office Products Depot

Personal systems partner of the year

Winner

Spark

Other finalists

Cyclone

New Era IT

PB Tech

Softsource

The Laptop Company

Print distributor of the year

Winner

Dynamic Supplies

Other finalists

Dove Electronics

Ingram Micro

PC distributor of the year

Winner

Ingram Micro

Other finalists

Exeed

Sektor

HP channel sales person (distribution)

David Woolford, Exeed

HP channel sales person (print)

Fadi Nannis, BDL

HP channel sales person (PC)

Paul Hunt, The Laptop Company