HP lauds its channel partners in 2020 awards

Leading partners recognised across all product and service categories and major sectors

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Last year's awards featured some powerful branding.

Credit: Rob O'Neill

A who's who of HP's best partners and salespeople across all categories were recognised in the company's annual awards last week.

The finalists and winners were:

Channel services delivery partner of the year
Winner
The Laptop Company

Other finalist
Bondwell

Sustainability partner of the year
Winner
Business Distributors

Other finalists
Datec Fiji
Spark
The Laptop Company
Think Concepts

Large format graphics partner of the year
Winner
Aarque Group

Other finalists
I3 Ltd
OEM Print Solutions
Ricoh

Marketing partner of the year
Winner
Acquire

Other finalists
Softsource
The Laptop Company

Education partner of the year
Winner
Cyclone

Other finalists
New Era IT
Noel Leeming Commercial

A3 partner of the year
Winner
Bondwell

Other finalists
Business Distributors
Cardy
OEM

Silver partner of the year
Winner
Black Sanz

Other finalists
Clarity
Lamberts
Manux
Swerve

Gold partner of the year
Winner
PB Tech

Other finalists
Computercare
Computer Concepts
Datacom
Fujitsu NZ
Lexel
Spark

Print partner of the year
Winner
OEM

Other finalists
Bondwell
Business Distributors
Elive
Office Products Depot

Personal systems partner of the year
Winner
Spark

Other finalists
Cyclone
New Era IT
PB Tech
Softsource
The Laptop Company

Print distributor of the year
Winner
Dynamic Supplies

Other finalists
Dove Electronics
Ingram Micro

PC distributor of the year
Winner
Ingram Micro

Other finalists
Exeed
Sektor

HP channel sales person (distribution)
David Woolford, Exeed

HP channel sales person (print)
Fadi Nannis, BDL

HP channel sales person (PC)
Paul Hunt, The Laptop Company


