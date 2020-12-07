HP lauds its channel partners in 2020 awards

A who's who of HP's best partners and salespeople across all categories were recognised in the company's annual awards last week.
The finalists and winners were:
Channel services delivery partner of the year
Winner
The Laptop Company
Other finalist
Bondwell
Sustainability partner of the year
Winner
Business Distributors
Other finalists
Datec Fiji
Spark
The Laptop Company
Think Concepts
Large format graphics partner of the year
Winner
Aarque Group
Other finalists
I3 Ltd
OEM Print Solutions
Ricoh
Marketing partner of the year
Winner
Acquire
Other finalists
Softsource
The Laptop Company
Education partner of the year
Winner
Cyclone
Other finalists
New Era IT
Noel Leeming Commercial
A3 partner of the year
Winner
Bondwell
Other finalists
Business Distributors
Cardy
OEM
Silver partner of the year
Winner
Black Sanz
Other finalists
Clarity
Lamberts
Manux
Swerve
Gold partner of the year
Winner
PB Tech
Other finalists
Computercare
Computer Concepts
Datacom
Fujitsu NZ
Lexel
Spark
Print partner of the year
Winner
OEM
Other finalists
Bondwell
Business Distributors
Elive
Office Products Depot
Personal systems partner of the year
Winner
Spark
Other finalists
Cyclone
New Era IT
PB Tech
Softsource
The Laptop Company
Print distributor of the year
Winner
Dynamic Supplies
Other finalists
Dove Electronics
Ingram Micro
PC distributor of the year
Winner
Ingram Micro
Other finalists
Exeed
Sektor
HP channel sales person (distribution)
David Woolford, Exeed
HP channel sales person (print)
Fadi Nannis, BDL
HP channel sales person (PC)
Paul Hunt, The Laptop Company