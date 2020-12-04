Menu
AWS launches co-sell program for ISV partners

Aims to increase connection between AWS internal sales and ISV partners

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Credit: AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched a new program aimed at boosting cooperation between its sales team and its independent software vendor (ISV) partners. 

Specifically targeted at ISVs, the program connects the AWS sales team to partners, in theory providing increased visibility for the latter. Known as the AWS ISV Accelerate program, the scheme will reward internal sales members with cash incentives for closing joint opportunities with AWS Partners. 

“The AWS ISV Accelerate program provides AWS Partners with co-sell support and benefits to gain prioritised access to millions of active AWS customers, with AWS field sellers globally,” the cloud giant wrote in a blog post. 

“Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and partners.” 

Visibility will be provided via an internal solution library. According to AWS, the program will accelerate sales cycle and automate customers’ procurement experience through AWS Marketplace, claiming to offer ISVs “favourable” listing fees. 

Meanwhile, ISV members will also gain “prioritised access” to the AWS co-sell support team. The program will start in January and partners can register through the AWS Partner Network (APN).

The AWS ISV Accelerate program is part of AWS' new ISV Partner Path, a program designed for ISVs to help them build and grow successful businesses in the cloud.

"This new program recognises ISVs for AWS Competencies and specialisations they hold, across industries, use cases, and workloads, to demonstrate to customers why their software is the best fit for a particular use case," AWS said.

"The ISV Partner Path gives AWS Partners access to curated programs, prescriptive guidance, AWS support, and other resources uniquely aimed at helping them accelerate business growth."

The ISV Partner Path replaces the previous partner tier requirements ISVs had in the APN and instead focuses on service level recognition and validation.


