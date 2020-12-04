Consegna joins foundation professional services crew in AWS Marketplace

Customers now have a simplified way to purchase and be billed for both software and related services in a centralised place.

John Taylor (Consegna) Credit: Consegna

Auckland-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) advanced consulting partner Consegna has become a foundation provider of quoting and contracting services in the AWS Marketplace.

The marketplace allows AWS customers to find and purchase professional services through a curated catalog of software, data and services that run on AWS.

Until now, AWS customers had to find and contract professional services outside of AWS Marketplace and could not identify software and associated services in a single procurement experience.



With professional services now available in the catalogue, customers have a simplified way to purchase and be billed for both software and related services in a centralised place.

Customers can further streamline their purchase of software with standard contract terms to simplify and accelerate procurement cycles.

John Taylor, Consegna’s managing director, said the development offered a fantastic way for customers to access Consegna's expertise across the range of its offerings, including cloud adoption and migration, security and compliance, content delivery network cost reduction, Amazon Connect and VMware Cloud on AWS.



AWS customers often rely on professional services from Consegna to implement, migrate, support and manage their software in the cloud, he said.

"It means organisations can move at speed through simplifying the procurement and engagement process and can get real visibility of the capabilities that AWS partners can provide.”

Announcing the new catalogue at AWS Re:invent over night, AWS said it enabled vendors such as consulting partners, ISVs, and managed service providers to offer their services to help customers implement, support, and manage software running in the cloud.

AWS said it was the first cloud infrastructure marketplace to enable customers to contract and procure professional services and software in one digital catalog.

Founded in 2016, Consegna has achieved the AWS devops competency, AWS government competency and AWS end user computing competency designations., Last month the company added AWS migration competency.