Sempre sets sights on cyber and SaaS amid pandemic recovery

Software-as-a-service and cyber security are two of the top areas of focus for Sempre as it works to help its local customers navigate a pathway out of the pandemic.

Antony Bridle (Sempre) Credit: Sempre

With remote work becoming a new normal in a business climate tempered by COVID-19, cyber security has taken on even greater importance for companies with expanded networks and attack surfaces.

This is where Auckland-based value-added reseller (VAR) Sempre is stepping in to lend a hand to local organisations as they work to navigate their pathway out of the pandemic.

“We are helping to prepare more customers in how they respond to a cyber attack within their environment,” Sempre CEO Antony Bridle told Reseller News. “Many of our customers are utilising 'as-a-service' offerings to mitigate this risk.

“New Zealand businesses are increasingly becoming targets for cyber-attacks and, as reported in the Dell Technologies Digital Transformation Index, cyber security is a top priority for our customers,” he added.

Formed in January 2015, Sempre was created to help fill a gap in the New Zealand data guardianship marketplace, with a focus on storage, protection, management and security.

The same year as its founding, Sempre joined the Dell Technologies Partner Program and, for the past two years, has been a Dell Technologies Titanium Partner.

As a specialist provider, the company is today focused on enterprise grade infrastructure solutions for New Zealand businesses, with many of its customers in the research and higher education sectors looking for ways to manage significant volumes of data.

Along with Dell Technologies, Sempre counts Cisco, VMware, IBM, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Mimecast among its vendor partners.

In recent months, the Dell Technologies Titanium Partner has, similarly to other solution providers across New Zealand, seen the pandemic prompt change in the needs of its customers.

With these changes top of mind, the company is now focused on helping its customers meet and exceed their business requirements while also acknowledging their reduced budgets and competing internal projects.

At the same time, Bridle and team expect to see even greater demand for software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings coming through the pipeline in the coming months, as organisations look for long-term solutions for a distributed workforce.

“With an increase in working from home, we expect to see more businesses exploring SaaS offerings, which are easier to deliver to a remote workforce,” Bridle said.

This is where the security play comes in, according to Bridle.

“With many businesses moving to a SaaS model, the challenges around data management and data protection will increase,” he said. “Businesses will need to manage how they control access and provide protection to data that is located across multiple platforms, and in some cases across multiple geographic regions.”

“For many IT teams, these projects are new to them, so we’re assisting them at every stage to ensure a seamless transition and mitigate any undue stress on the business,” Bridle said.

Staying firm on strategy

While customer needs have evolved somewhat this year, with a focus on security and SaaS very much taking precedence, Sempre’s broader strategy as a business has not changed, remaining consistent throughout the pandemic.

As Bridle points out, the need for a strong data protection and management solution remains as important as ever.

“That being said, as businesses move to a remote working model, their priorities have shifted as they have become more vulnerable to cyber-attacks,” he said. “This year we’ve seen more customers focusing on how data is protected and how to respond to these events.”

Fortunately, as a Dell Technologies Titanium Partner, Sempre’s engineers and technical resources are experts in managing and protecting data, leveraging the not insubstantial range of solutions it has at its disposal.

However, regardless of the solutions at its fingertips, the most important element for success going forward, according to Bridle, is the perennial favourite of partners far and wide: a solid customer focus.

For Bridle, making sure the customer is at the heart of the organisation’s strategy is a key attribute for a successful provider, post-pandemic.

“We know the pandemic has had an effect on all New Zealand businesses, but we will continue to focus on what is best for our customers,” Bridle said. “In short, nothing will change as we continue to work with vendors that provide the best solutions to weather the storm.”



