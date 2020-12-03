Nine projects win grants from Digital Government Partnership innovation fund

Fund provides opportunities agencies to collaborate and invest in early-stage, cross-agency pilots

Nine innovation projects across six government entities have been awarded grants from the 2020/21 Digital Government Partnership innovation fund.

The Ministry for the Environment, Ministry of Health, Stats NZ, NZ Police, Public Sector Commission and the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) have all been awarded significant grants from the fund to progress digital and data innovation in the public sector.

The winning projects are:

Croissant - a Ministry for the Environment consultation tagging tool, to reduce the processing and analysis of public submissions ($250,000).

Being a Senior - a Ministry of Health, DHB and primary health and care organisations collaboration with technology/sensor providers to test how sensors can be used to improve health outcomes for seniors ($195,000).

Community Datahub Pilot - which sees Stats NZ test an approach to improving access to data for Māori through a data hub pilot ($440,175).

Open Source Hub - an NZ Police hub for government open source practitioners to develop their open source intelligence skills and foster better approaches to the collection of open source intelligence ($425,0000.

Public Service Workforce Deployment - a Public Service Commission project to create a single all-of-government workforce deployment solution to enable retention, development and deployment of skilled public servants throughout the system ($200,000).

Unlocking Leadership Data - a Public Service Commission pilot to test the concept of secure, automated exchange of employee data between agencies to a central platform, starting with the collection of data on senior leaders ($135,000).

Elevating Aotearoa’s Future - a Department of Internal Affairs effort to build diversity in the digital public sector by focusing on the development of Māori and Pacific Peoples in ICT roles, including on the job training and experience ($600,000).

Support Service Referral Management - for NZ Police to develop digital tools to refer people to appropriate support services ($600,000)

Data Lab Commons - from Stats NZ, aims to build a knowledge-sharing platform within the Integrated Data Infrastructure (IDI) data lab, with one or two "catalyst" initiatives ready to go ($448,978).

The Digital Government Partnership innovation fund is an annual contestable fund that invests in digital and data innovation.

The fund provides an opportunity for government organisations to collaborate and invest in early-stage, cross-agency pilots and prototypes.

