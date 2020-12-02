Dubber launches partner program for Cisco resellers

The program is available for Cisco resellers, distributors or systems integrators selling Cisco Webex Calling

Credit: Cisco

Australian publicly-listed cloud-based call recording software vendor Dubber has launched a global partner program for Cisco and its resellers.

The move is aimed at supporting the company’s Unified Call Recording (UCR) and Voice AI solution available on major Cisco voice platforms.

Dubber’s recording and data capture platform is natively integrated into the Cisco Webex Calling Cloud Collaboration suite.

The new channel program is designed specifically for Cisco resellers and includes a dedicated portal, support programs and sales incentives.

The program is available for Cisco resellers, distributors or systems integrators (SIs) currently selling Cisco Webex Calling, Cisco Unified Communications Manager (CUCM) or Cisco Hosted Collaboration Solution (HCS).

The Dubber on Cisco Reseller Program, as it is named, includes competitions, access to significant market development funds, dedicated channel support, and access to incremental commission incentives.

"We've made the Dubber on Cisco Reseller Program as simple and easy to access as Dubber itself," the vendor's co-founder and global channels and alliances executive vice president Adrian Di Pietrantonio said.

"Within hours resellers can be increasing total contract values, increasing commissions through Dubber benefits, rewarding team members for engaging in training, and differentiating like never before from the competition.

“With this new partner program, we can break the limitations of application-specific legacy call recording and unlock the possibilities of voice data and AI across the most important Cisco voice services,” he added.

In May, Dubber acquired its Australian-based competitor CallN for $1.17 million.



Dubber CEO Steve McGovern said at the time that the consolidation of the two companies would help accelerate many clients as they move their call recording to the cloud.

“An opportunity to acquire CallN presented itself as it was divested from a larger ownership structure and, as well as securing accretive revenue, Dubber will also benefit from procuring highly capable personnel in the CallN business with product and technical expertise, as well as existing relationships with some of the channel teams with partnering service providers," McGovern said in May.





