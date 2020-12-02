Menu
Rhipe brings three new services to market

Following acquisition of Parallo in September

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Cloud solutions and services distributor Rhipe is launching three new services on the back of its acquisition of New Zealand-based Azure and IT services provider Parallo. 

The three new services include Azure Cloud Platform Managed Services for SaaS and ISV partners that aims to support driving the best out of Azure through removing technical noise and distraction of managing cloud platforms. 

New Data Protection Services for Commvault will supply access to expert knowledge to help manage Commvault data protection environments  - aiming to plug a capacity gap for many managed service providers (MSPs) and offer up a highly productised, high Net Promoter Score (NPS) white label managed service to help grow partner’s annuity revenue. 

Virtual Platform Support offers a disciplined approach to ensuring the health, performance and availability of VMware, compute and storage, including remote monitoring and support. This service also features high NPS annuity revenue to partners.

The latest service offerings are part of Rhipe’s strategy to provide additional opportunities for partners to grow their business, filling in any skills or capability gaps, Rhipe CEO Dominic O’Hanlon said. 

“Rhipe has transformed in the past couple of years from being a transactional licensing business to a partner-focused IT services and support provider. Many of our partners are ISVs and SaaS creators that want to focus on their own products and offerings whole using other external experts to manage their infrastructure, security and cloud optimisation,” O’Hanlon said. 

Rhipe is committed to providing our partners with the latest infrastructure technology support to assist their growth, driving new opportunities to innovate and diversify their business.”

The distributor spent about NZ$4.25 million on acquiring Parallo in September.

Originally starting life as a managed services business unit of VMware professional services business ViFX, the Auckland-based Parallo bought out the original ViFX shareholders and entered the market under its own name in 2017 with a deliberate focus on managed services, backed up by solid professional services capabilities.

The company maintained a deep relationship with Microsoft in New Zealand, building off four years of Microsoft Azure expertise in the market, while also leveraging expertise across VMware and Commvault solutions and services.


