Accenture buys Olikka in $3B cloud push

Olikka's Ross Gangemi and Michael Pascoe Credit: Olikka

Accenture has acquired Melbourne-based AWS and Microsoft partner Olikka.

The acquisition forms part of Accenture’s commitment to invest US$3 billion in its cloud business over the next three years, and will expand its AWS and Azure capabilities in Australia and New Zealand.

Founded in 2011, Olikka is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner with more than 20 AWS certifications and nearly 30 Microsoft Azure certifications.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The cloud solutions provider has about 50 staff, which will further enhance the global capabilities of Accenture Cloud First, a multi-service group providing the full stack of cloud services, encompassing 70,000 cloud professionals that bring a depth and breadth of cloud expertise, industry cloud solutions, ecosystem partner capabilities and assets.

Olikka managing director Michael Pascoe said that joining Accenture was a remarkable opportunity for its team to accelerate growth.

“We’ve always made a difference for our clients, and with Accenture’s resources, scale, and ecosystem partnerships we can now scale-up that impact with cloud transformation projects of any size and type,” Pascoe said. “We look forward to contributing our ingenuity, skills and culture to the Accenture team, and to helping clients in the region use cloud to innovate faster to make a difference.”

Accenture A/NZ tech lead, Scott Hahn said the addition of Olikka will immediately reinforce Accenture’s position as a leading AWS and Microsoft Azure cloud partner in the Australia and New Zealand market.

“We’re confident it will also accelerate our growth through services complimentary to our Cloud First capabilities,” Hahn said.

Accenture Cloud First global leader, Karthik Narain added that Olikka’s extensive experience with AWS and Azure, coupled with its strong cloud-native capabilities in high demand areas such as application modernisation and security, means it "can go straight to the heart of our clients’ most pressing challenges and fully deliver value".

“With the addition of Olikka’s talented team of cloud application developers, we’ll be better positioned than ever to help companies in the Australian and New Zealand market deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity," Narain said.

Within the past 18 months, Accenture has made a number of strategic investments to expand and enhance its technology capabilities in Australia and New Zealand, with purchases along the way including cloud solutions technology firm Zag; data analytics and supply chain management company Icon Integration; security consultancy Context Information Security; business strategy and econometrics firm AlphaBeta; specialist government consultancy, Apis Group; big data and analytics company Analytics8; and cybersecurity and technology company BCT Solutions.