CyberArk looks to double local growth with Chillisoft deal

Bruce Nixon (CyberArk) Credit: CyberArk

Specialist cyber security distributor Chillisoft has struck a deal with information security vendor CyberArk for the distribution of its products across New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

The deal will see the Auckland-based distributor help the Israel-founded privileged account management vendor make good on its goal of doubling its growth in the local market over the coming year.

“CyberArk has already had great success in NZ with premier foundation customers, however CyberArk is looking to double its growth in this market in 2021 by working with Chillisoft to selectively expand our partner base,” CyberArk A/NZ channel director Bruce Nixon said.

According to Nixon, by signing Chillisoft the vendor hopes to ensure that it has “virtual feet on the street” to drive through channel enablement and opportunity generating activities on a regular basis.

“Chillisoft’s razor-like focus on cyber security gives us the confidence that our distributor can be a true extension of our ANZ team,” he added.

For Chillisoft CEO Alex Teh, the addition of CyberArk to the distributor’s complementary cyber security solutions portfolio will see it continue down its path of achieving what it refers to as the “Gartner-leader cross pollination effect”.

“Partners and customers that are looking for best-in-class security solutions can come to Chillisoft with the knowledge that they will get enterprise class sales/technical support and services homegrown in NZ,” Teh said.

“CyberArk has been the market leader in the privilege and access management (PAM) space for a long time, and with the acquisition of Idaptive for single sign on (SSO) and adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), Cyberark can now uniquely provide an end-to-end solution for the entire identity and access management (IAM) stack,” he added.

In July last year, CyberArk launched a new global channel partner program in an effort to put more emphasis on technical competency over just revenue.

Nixon said at the time that the revamp marked a “big change” for the vendor which, as of July 2020, claimed 20 Australian partners and five in New Zealand.

“There were competency-based metrics previously, but revenue was the principal driver,” he said. “In the new program, competency across sales, pre-sales, delivery and support is now central to the tiering of partners.”