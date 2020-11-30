Microsoft honours 2020 New Zealand partner award winners

The winners represent the best of the vendor’s local partner network

Matt Bostwick (Microsoft NZ) Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has honoured its top performing partners in New Zealand, recognising the winners of its 13th annual Microsoft New Zealand Partner Awards during a ceremony held at the Auckland Town Hall.

According to Microsoft, the winners represent the best of the vendor’s local partner network, with judges speaking highly of each of the 10 winners for the outstanding ways in which they are empowering customers through the use of Microsoft technology.

This year’s awards saw two partners recognised multiple times for creating outstanding customer solutions, with Fusion5 being awarded the Business Applications and Transforming Product awards, and Datacom taking out the Cloud for Good and Azure Migrate awards.

Meanwhile, Information Leadership won the Empowering Employees award for the second year in a row.

At the same time, DEFEND Limited demonstrated its award-winning credentials in Modern Work and Security through its work for Zespri.

Moreover, New Zealand’s longest-running Microsoft Gold Partner for DevOps, Equinox IT, was awarded the Azure Innovate Award, thanks in part to its work to help Fulton Hogan’s enterprise data warehouse team transform how it develops and deploys data warehouse capability to critical engineering and infrastructure projects.

Additionally, Valocity went home with the newly introduced ISV Partner Award for its transformation of New Zealand’s property ecosystem via the Valocity Connect app.

Microsoft also reiterated its congratulations of Enlighten Designs which, in July 2020, was named Microsoft NZ’s Partner of the Year.

“The last 12 months have seen the Partner network face some really challenging circumstances,” Microsoft NZ commercial partner director Matt Bostwick said. “What is most exciting to see is that the calibre of this year’s winners shows Partners have really stepped up to the plate and done some incredible work.

“Their exceptional efforts to go above and beyond for customers is admirable and it makes us so proud to be partnered with them.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled by the winners and the incredible work they have achieved this year for customers. Our Partners are transforming New Zealand and its economy in some pretty amazing ways and now is more important than ever for this to continue. We can’t wait to see what they will do next year – watch this space,” he added.

The full list of 2020 winners, along with a mention of either the reason for their win or the customer whose project their win recognises, are below:

Azure Innovate Award

Winner: Equinox IT – Fulton Hogan

Azure Migrate Award

Winner: Datacom – Financial Markets Authority

Highly Commended: LANcom Technology – MMC

Highly Commended: The Instillery – Watercare

Business Applications Award

Winner: Fusion5 – Higher Education Centre of Excellence

Channel Development Award

Winner: Dicker Data – Microsoft Azure Cloud Solution Provider GrowthCloud for Good Award

Winner: Datacom – Ngā Maunga Whakahii o Kaipara

Highly Commended: Softsource – Youth Horizons

Empowering Employees Award

Winner: Information Leadership – Tasman District Council

Engaging Customers Award

Winner: NV Interactive – Te Puni Kōkiri

ISV Partner Award

Winner: Valocity – Valocity Connect

Highly Commended: Theta – EVA Check-in

Modern Work & Security Award

Winner: DEFEND – Zespri

Highly Commended: Vodafone New Zealand Limited – Bank of New Zealand

Highly Commended: UNiFY NZ Limited – Ministry of Education

Highly Commended: Lexel Systems Ltd – Alliance Group

Optimising Operations Award

Winner: Rocos – Robot Operations Platform

Surface Partner Award

Winner: Spark New Zealand – Kāinga Ora

Transforming Products Award

Winner: Fusion5 – Manawanui