SAP recognises A/NZ partner deployments at Best Run Awards

Bloom Consulting, DXC Oxygen, Accenture, EY and Mindtree saw their clients take home top honours.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Credit: Dreamstime

Enterprise software provider SAP Australia and New Zealand has recognised the award-winning efforts of its partners at the SAP Best Run Awards. 

The awards, now in its second year, recognise the use of SAP products by businesses “to turn insight into action, drive innovation, and transform their businesses,” according to the vendor. 

This year, the partners attached to the award-winning SAP solutions were Bloom Consulting, DXC Oxygen, Accenture, EY and Mindtree. 

Sydney-based Bloom Consulting, along with client TAFE NSW, won the Best Run SAP Network & Spend Management award for the implementation of a full suite of SAP spend management applications. 

Through the project, TAFE NSW claimed back in October that the new suite would generate $33 million in savings over the next “few years”. 

Meanwhile, DXC Oxygen continued its winning streak from last year, this time with client Frasers Property, with the pair winning the Best Run SAP Industry Disruptor award. 

Accenture Australia and New Zealand's contribution towards a project for beverage company Lion was also acknowledged in its win of Best Run SAP Digital Supply Chain.

Additionally, EY’s assistance helped global healthcare provider GenesisCare take home Best Run SAP Intelligent ERP Enterprise and Mindtree’s work with Newcrest Mining resulted in the client being awarded Best Run SAP Innovator. 

Damien Bueno, president and managing director of SAP Australia and New Zealand, said the awards this year were “particularly special” due to acknowledging efforts seen during the coronavirus pandemic. 

“In the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve seen customers rapidly adapt, adopting technology at speed to automate operations and redesign business models," he said.  

“Technology has been implemented at an unprecedented pace and scale, redefining expectations around the possibilities and timelines for technology projects. But we’ve also seen some sectors heavily impacted by the pandemic — recovery is uneven and some companies are still facing significant business uncertainty.    

“I’m inspired by the incredible optimism, resilience and innovation from both our customers and partners during this period, which shows the potential to build back better post crisis.” 



Tags SAPaccentureMindTreeEYDXC OxygenBloom Consulting

Show Comments
 