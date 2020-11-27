Menu
Lancom locks in Aportio’s Chong Looi as chief tech officer

Auckland-based software and technology provider Lancom Technology has named former Aportio chief digital officer and Datacom A/NZ cloud services general manager Chong Looi as its new chief product and technology officer. 

While Looi began working with the company in August in a project capacity, he has now been locked into the role in an ongoing capacity.

Lancom’s chief product/technology officer role is a newly-created post for the IT services provider and sees Looi report directly to CEO Waruna Kirimetiyawa. 

In the new role, Looi is responsible for the strategy behind the products and services Lancom Technology takes to market and provides to its customer base.

Looi comes to the role after more than two years with Aportio Technologies as the start-up’s chief digital officer, a role he departed in July this year before beginning work with Lancom in August.

Prior to Aportio, Looi spent nearly three years as Datacom Cloud Services’ general manager for Australia and New Zealand, a role he came to after almost eight years as Dimension Data NZ managed services general manager. 

“I’m excited to welcome Chong Looi to the Lancom Technology team,” Kirimetiyawa said. “We’ve been growing for several years now, continuing to expand our client base. 

“At the same time we’ve also been introducing new products like our CSP Portal and doubling down on existing offerings like cloud services. With this growth comes the need to ensure our product offering remains strategically aligned.”

“Chong is highly regarded across the IT industry and he has a wealth of experience spanning both multi-nationals and start-ups. This expertise places him in good stead to lead on our product strategy, helping us enhance our already strong offering. Welcome onboard Chong,” he added. 


