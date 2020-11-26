Menu
Splunk bolsters Observability Suite with Flowmill buy

Splunk bolsters Observability Suite with Flowmill buy

Will complement its other recent acquisitions of Plumbr and Rigor

Leon Spencer Leon Spencer (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Data platform vendor Splunk has inked an agreement to acquire Californian cloud network observability specialist Flowmill in a move expected to further expand Splunk’s existing observability capabilities.

Flowmill, which claims expertise in network performance monitoring (NPM), is based in Palo Alto and, in its own words, was created to rethink observability for modern, distributed systems. 

Based on years of MIT research, Flowmill uses Linux kernel technology eBPF to trace every connection in a distributed application to build a real-time picture of its behaviour and performance.

From Splunk’s perspective, the acquisition will enable the vendor to expand the capabilities of its existing Observibility Suite offering. 

“Observability technology is rapidly increasing in both sophistication and ability to help organisations revolutionise how they monitor their infrastructure and applications,” Splunk chief technology officer Tim Tully said. 

“Flowmill’s innovative NPM solution provides real-time observability into network behaviour and performance of distributed cloud applications, leveraging extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) technologies.

“We’re excited to bring Flowmill’s visionary NPM technology into our Observability Suite as Splunk continues to deliver best-in-class observability capabilities to our customers.”

According to Splunk, eBPF — which Flowmill uses for its solution — is a critical component for full-stack observability, enabling visibility into interactions between applications, networks and other infrastructure elements.

“Flowmill’s approach to building systems that support full-fidelity, real-time, high-cardinality ingestions and analysis aligns well with Splunk’s vision for observability,” Flowmill founder and CEO Jonathan Perry said. “We’re thrilled to join Splunk and bring eBPF, next-generation NPM to the Splunk Observability Suite.”

Splunk said that Flowmill will complement its other recent acquisitions, Plumbr and Rigor, both of which Splunk announced it would buy in October. The acquisition is expected to close during Splunk’s fiscal fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions.

In August last year, Splunk revealed it would acquire privately held SignalFx, which makes software for the cloud, in a cash and stock deal for about US$1.05 billion.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags splunk

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 500 technology leaders in Auckland on 21 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards
Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 