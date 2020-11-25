SugarCRM acquires Loaded Technologies to meet APAC demand

Credit: Dreamstime

US-based customer experience vendor SugarCRM has acquired long-time partner Loaded Technologies to meet implementation service demand for its Sugar CX solutions in Australia and the Asia Pacific region.



Acquired for an unknown sum, the Sydney-based Loaded Technologies is a business consulting, customer relationship management (CRM) strategy and cloud implementation services provider, with it utilising SugarCRM's offerings for the basis of its CRM solutions.

Through the acquisition, Sugar claimed it has expanded its ability to meet implementation service demand in the broader APAC region for its software.

"We are excited to have the team at Loaded Technologies, with their dedication to customer success and expertise of the Sugar CX solutions, join us," said Jason du Preez, general manager of Asia Pacific for SugarCRM.

"The acquisition of our long-time partner addresses a growing need for mid-market companies who want a trusted advisor that can help them navigate and succeed in optimising and differentiating their customer experience."

Loaded’s acquisition by Sugar comes a day after it signed its first Australian distribution agreement with Bluechip Infotech.

Through that agreement, Bluechip will offer sales and pre-sales training, certification programs and marketing resources.

Additionally, Bluechip and its partners will also have access to Sugar’s PartnerClub, which will offer educational paths via its training platform SugarU.

Meanwhile, Loaded previously used Sugar’s CRM platform to help United Vic.Tas unify 24 agencies under one single CRM system back in January 2019.