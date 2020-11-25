Menu
SugarCRM acquires Loaded Technologies to meet APAC demand

SugarCRM acquires Loaded Technologies to meet APAC demand

Acquired for an unknown sum

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

US-based customer experience vendor SugarCRM has acquired long-time partner Loaded Technologies to meet implementation service demand for its Sugar CX solutions in Australia and the Asia Pacific region. 

Acquired for an unknown sum, the Sydney-based Loaded Technologies is a business consulting, customer relationship management (CRM) strategy and cloud implementation services provider, with it utilising SugarCRM's offerings for the basis of its CRM solutions. 

Through the acquisition, Sugar claimed it has expanded its ability to meet implementation service demand in the broader APAC region for its software.  

"We are excited to have the team at Loaded Technologies, with their dedication to customer success and expertise of the Sugar CX solutions, join us," said Jason du Preez, general manager of Asia Pacific for SugarCRM.  

"The acquisition of our long-time partner addresses a growing need for mid-market companies who want a trusted advisor that can help them navigate and succeed in optimising and differentiating their customer experience." 

Loaded’s acquisition by Sugar comes a day after it signed its first Australian distribution agreement with Bluechip Infotech

Through that agreement, Bluechip will offer sales and pre-sales training, certification programs and marketing resources.  

Additionally, Bluechip and its partners will also have access to Sugar’s PartnerClub, which will offer educational paths via its training platform SugarU. 

Meanwhile, Loaded previously used Sugar’s CRM platform to help United Vic.Tas unify 24 agencies under one single CRM system back in January 2019


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags sugarCRMLoaded Technologies

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 500 technology leaders in Auckland on 21 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards
Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 