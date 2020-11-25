AWS partners with Orange Business Service for customer cloud acceleration

Menu
Will establish a Cloud Centre of Excellence

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has partnered with Orange Business Services to fast-track customers’ cloud migration and workforce modernisation. 

Orange has also been added to the AWS Channel Reseller Program, allowing it to resell AWS services to its customers as part of its value-added services and solutions. 

Through the partnership, the two will develop a fleet of new solutions for modernisation and migration, data analytics and security. 

The agreement also includes a Cloud Centre of Excellence to be built on AWS, which will serve as a training and certification platform for more than 3,000 Orange Business Services cloud, cyber security, digital and data employees. 

Orange claimed it had invested heavily in cloud native skills and tools to “allow customers to take full advantage of on-demand delivery, flexibility and higher-level services”. 

“We are delighted with the business opportunities this partnership will bring to us and to our customers. This collaboration with AWS extends our relationship, leveling up our capabilities to simplify and accelerate customers’ cloud transformations,” said Stefan Kanis, SVP of Orange’s cloud business unit. 

“Customers appreciate having a combination of our cloud excellence to address their specific needs as well as our global vision with local care.” 

According to Orange, enterprises will now have access to a “one-stop-shop" for all their Orange and AWS requirements. 

“We are excited to support Orange Business Services as they enable customers globally and across industries to migrate and modernise their applications to AWS,” said Doug Yeum, AWS head of global partner organisation. 

“Orange Business Services brings a unique set of capabilities across connectivity, design, migration, security and local delivery. Together, we offer a proven digital transformation roadmap to help customers leverage the breadth and depth of AWS services to quickly develop and deploy cloud native applications that are highly secure, resilient, and performant.” 


