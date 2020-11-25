IBM NZ targets cloud with new advisory practice and hire

New practice leader nabbed from Carter Holt Harvey after a long stint at Datacom

Donald Long (IBM NZ) Credit: Supplied

IBM New Zealand has appointed Donald Long as a senior cloud advisory consultant and practice lead of its newly established cloud advisory practice.

Long brings more than 30 years of IT experience in New Zealand and South Africa in cloud consulting and architecture and client service roles.

IBM’s cloud advisory practice makes design methodologies and global experience available so New Zealand clients and business partners can evaluate their operational and cultural readiness for transformation.

These resources include an AI-powered cloud advisory tool to help clients define their multi-cloud strategy, identifying opportunities to optimise infrastructure costs and which applications to move to which cloud platform, based on workload.

“Donald’s appointment to the New Zealand cloud advisory practice will help clients adopt an open, hybrid multi cloud environment that lays the foundation to increase automation or create new products using AI and data,” said Steve O’Donnell, managing partner at IBM New Zealand Global Business Services.

Before joining IBM, Long worked on contract to Carter Holt Harvey as IT Operations Manager, A/NZ for two years. The first year was on secondment from Datacom, where Long worked for almost eight years in consulting roles including principal advisory architect and senior solution advisor.

He also previously worked at Spark Digital, Axon Computer Systems and Citrix Systems, cementing strong industry relationships throughout the New Zealand IT and business partner community.