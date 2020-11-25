Menu
Talend taps Theta as a reseller partner for its data platform

Value added reseller to offer Talend Data Fabric for data integration and integrity

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Gary Blumgart (Theta Systems)

Credit: Supplied

New Zealand IT consultancy Theta Systems has been appointed a value-added reseller partner of data integration and integrity specialist Talend.

Talend said the relationship would help New Zealand organisations to become more data-driven based on the combination of Theta's technical expertise in data and analytics and Talend's data fabric platform.

"Providing opportunities for our customers to discover untapped data potential, become insights-driven and develop good data governance is something we're proud to deliver alongside our technology partners," said Gary Blumgart, head of analytics practice at Theta.  

"Partnering with Talend's data integration and integrity platform allows us to enable and support data and insights capabilities in organisations across New Zealand. We want to demonstrate how valuable their data truly is." 

From data warehouse and data strategy, consulting, planning and design to full-scale project implementation, and advanced analytics, the partnership could help many companies realise their competitive advantage and make critical business decisions. 

Talend is complementing Theta's expertise with Talend Data Fabric, which it said was the only data integration and integrity platform that simplified all aspects of working with data for analysis and use to driving business outcomes. 

The platform includes a suite of applications to ensure enterprise data is complete, clean, compliant and readily available. 

"We’re seeing continuous growth in New Zealand this year, and increased demand to support organisations on their data-driven journey,” said Paul Sheehan, strategic channel manager for A/NZ at Talend, which established a local presence in New Zealand earlier this year. 

"Our relationship with Theta is a vital element of the strategy to evolve and expand. Theta's expertise in data and analytics will help us serve our customer base by offering a comprehensive set of solutions and services around the Talend portfolio."

Theta was established in 1995 and has a team of nearly 300.


