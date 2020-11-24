Menu
AWS launches ML dev service in Sydney region

AWS launches ML dev service in Sydney region

Allows users to build, train and deploy ML models through a web-based visual interface for SageMaker

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched Amazon SageMaker Studio, an integrated development environment for machine learning (ML), in its Sydney region. 

The service allows users to build, train and deploy ML models through a web-based visual interface for AWS' SageMaker solution. 

Broadly, the service allows for the upload of data, new notebook creation, model training and tuning, experiment adjustment, result comparisons, and model deployment.

AWS claims ML development is covered by SageMaker throughout the whole process, with notebook creation covered by SageMaker Studio Notebooks, Autopilot for automatic model building, training and tuning and Ground Truth for training data labelling.  

It also includes Experiments for ML model iteration organisation and tracking, Debugger for analysing and debugging anomalies, Managed Spot Training for cost reduction and Model Monitor for the detection and remediation of concept drift. 

The service also supports deep learning frameworks from TensorFlow, PyTorch, Apache MXNet, Chainer, Keras, Gluon, Horovod, Scikit-learn, and Deep Graph Library. 

Amazon SageMaker Studio itself is free, but users have to pay for the AWS services used within Studio. 

However, Some SageMaker services are available for free under AWS’ free tier. For those that have not used SageMaker before, users will gain limited access to two months’ worth of free notebook usage, model training and deployment. 

This includes 250 hours per month of t2.medium or t3.medium notebook usage with on-demand notebook instances or t3.medium instances with SageMaker Studio notebooks for model building.  

For model training, the free tier has 50 hours of m4.xlarge or m5.xlarge. 

Meanwhile, the free tier has 125 hours of m4.xlarge or m5.xlarge for ML models for real-time inference and batch transform with Amazon SageMaker.  

However, the free tier does not cover storage volume usage. As for the paid tier, the cost of Studio Notebooks, on-demand notebooks, processing, training, real-time inference and batch transform varies depending on usage, but is charged by the hour. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags amazonAmazon Web ServicesAWS

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 500 technology leaders in Auckland on 21 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards
Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 