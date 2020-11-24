Menu
Agility CIS buys another SaaS energy sector software provider

Agility CIS buys another SaaS energy sector software provider

NZ SaaS companies Agility CIS and Webtools Energy target growth in global energy markets

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Brett O'Dnnell (WebTools)

Brett O'Dnnell (WebTools)

Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based utility billing software vendor Agility CIS has bought Christchurch-based SaaS company Webtools Energy. 

Agility claims to be the largest billing systems provider in the Australian market, with its platforms delivering billing and account management for millions of customers. 

Together, the two companies offer retail energy solutions that Agility said could drive down costs across every retail customer touch-point.

This buyout follows Agility’s recent acquisition of Znalytics, a US-based energy billing software company with a growing presence in Japan.

Webtools Energy’s cloud-native product suite, UCONX, guaranteed accurate pricing estimates and cut costs by automating processes, including customer quoting and onboarding to meet regulatory requirements while minimising human touch.

A light-touch SMS tool, Swift, also automates communications alerts for consumers.

Webtools Energy clients include Genesis Energy, Meridian Energy and Contact Energy in New Zealand and had recently entered the Australian market with early clients Sumo and Simply Energy.

Craig Jones, CEO of Agility CIS, said Webtools Energy had developed an innovative SaaS product suite delivering transformational benefits for energy retailers in the most competitive part of the market: customer acquisition. 

"With tight integrations of our Orion Suite and UCONX we can offer a more competitive retail energy solution that automates customer acquisition workflows and accelerates the movement of information across our client’s businesses," he said.

The New Zealand and Australian energy markets are undergoing major transformation, with significant regulatory reform, shifting consumer habits, and the rapid growth of renewable and distributed energy. 

Technology, therefore, will be the decisive factor in retailer success, with many embarking on major digital transformation programmes, Agility said.

Under the private equity ownership of SilverTree Equity and Pioneer Capital for a year now, Agility has almost doubled its workforce and appointed a new CEO, Melbourne-based Craig Jones, in September.

Brett O’Donnell, founder and CEO of Webtools Energy, said the acquisition was a recognition of the work done by the Webtools Energy team to date. 

"I love the fact two great Kiwi companies are coming together to provide a seamless solution for energy retailers and their customers, capitalising on rapidly deregulating energy markets globally," he said.

O’Donnell will join Agility as head of front end client solutions, leading the international growth strategy for its customer acquisition modules and will retain his position as CEO of WebTools Group.

Webtools' health and agriculture businesses remain in that group and are not affected by this transaction. They continue to be led by Harry Hawke and Melissa Baer.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags energyCustomer Acquisitionbillingagility cisWebtools Energy

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 500 technology leaders in Auckland on 21 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards
Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 