IBM partner CorPlan NZ wins at Presbyterian Support Central

Three-year planning and forecasting deal comes as ERP software replaced

Mathew Hill (CorPlan) Credit: Supplied

Health and social services provider Presbyterian Support Central (PSC) has selected IBM Planning Analytics from IBM partner CorPlan.

PSC had a legacy planning platform that had not been updated for some time and was also embarking on a core ERP replacement.

CorPlan worked with PSC to support its assessment and to meet its requirements resulting in a three-year deal covering licensing, services and support for planning and forecasting.

CorPlan’s IBM Planning Analytics solution was exactly what PSC was looking for, said Steph Drabble, chief financial officer at PSC.

“We are in the process of modernising our systems to best support our growth and business needs.”

CorPlan director Matthew Hill said the focus was to provide a solution that met PSC's investment requirements, it being a not-for-profit, while delivering the value of advanced technologies.

“As PSC continues to grow and scale, Planning Analytics can help them continue to not only manage but extract valuable insights for their business," he said.

CorPlan, which set up shop in New Zealand in January, is owned by Sydney-based Cortell Group, which Hill founded in 2001.

Cortell had around 60 staff, has locations across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra servicing more than 400 clients.

Since launch, CorPlan said it had established a number of industry focus groups, including the not-for-profit industry.

These are for sharing learnings, experiences and opportunities for organisations embarking on their own performance management, business intelligence and analytics journeys.