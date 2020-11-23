Menu
Changes at the top of Kordia in sales and security

Changes at the top of Kordia in sales and security

Julie Ware to lead security group, targeted by Kordia as a key growth area

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Julie Ware (Kordia)

Julie Ware (Kordia)

Credit: Supplied

Kordia is promoting Brent La Franchie to head of sales for Kordia Solutions and appointing of Julie Ware to head of security products.

La Franchie, an eight-year Kordia veteran, previously achieved success as a sales team account director, specialising in networks and cyber solutions.

“Brent stands out with his ability to build trustworthy relationships with customers, understand their needs and drive outcomes," said Glen White, Kordia Solutions' general manager.

"His service-led pragmatic approach, coupled with his experience and knowledge of Kordia’s managed networks and security products, has proven invaluable.”

White says the company is experiencing increased demand for converged Kordia Group solutions as clients seek 5G wireless ready networks.

Brent La FranchieCredit: Supplied
Brent La Franchie

Ware joins the company from Datacom where she served as product and portfolio manager in charge of a range of cloud products across A/NZ. These included infrastructure, software, platforms, and desktop-as-a-service. 

She also brings experience in card payments product management with Westpac, including a focus on data security.

Ware will be responsible for identifying and managing products and technologies used in the delivery of secure infrastructure and she is expected to lead the key growth area for Kordia.

“Our goal is to ensure New Zealand businesses have the support, advice and technology they need to operate effectively in an increasingly complex online environment," said Craig Williams, Kordia chief sales and marketing officer – cyber and networks. 

"Julie will work closely with Kordia’s network team to ensure security is at the core of all our customers’ operations.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags networksKordiasecurity

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 500 technology leaders in Auckland on 21 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards
Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 