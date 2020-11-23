Changes at the top of Kordia in sales and security

Julie Ware to lead security group, targeted by Kordia as a key growth area

Julie Ware (Kordia) Credit: Supplied

Kordia is promoting Brent La Franchie to head of sales for Kordia Solutions and appointing of Julie Ware to head of security products.

La Franchie, an eight-year Kordia veteran, previously achieved success as a sales team account director, specialising in networks and cyber solutions.

“Brent stands out with his ability to build trustworthy relationships with customers, understand their needs and drive outcomes," said Glen White, Kordia Solutions' general manager.

"His service-led pragmatic approach, coupled with his experience and knowledge of Kordia’s managed networks and security products, has proven invaluable.”

White says the company is experiencing increased demand for converged Kordia Group solutions as clients seek 5G wireless ready networks.

Credit: Supplied Brent La Franchie

Ware joins the company from Datacom where she served as product and portfolio manager in charge of a range of cloud products across A/NZ. These included infrastructure, software, platforms, and desktop-as-a-service.

She also brings experience in card payments product management with Westpac, including a focus on data security.

Ware will be responsible for identifying and managing products and technologies used in the delivery of secure infrastructure and she is expected to lead the key growth area for Kordia.

“Our goal is to ensure New Zealand businesses have the support, advice and technology they need to operate effectively in an increasingly complex online environment," said Craig Williams, Kordia chief sales and marketing officer – cyber and networks.

"Julie will work closely with Kordia’s network team to ensure security is at the core of all our customers’ operations.”