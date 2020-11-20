Menu
Tenable expands entry-level opportunities in partner program update

Also will see changes to its certification program, a new service authorisation program and an updated partner portal

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Scott McKinnel (Tenable)

Credit: Tenable

Cyber security vendor Tenable has flagged upcoming changes to its Tenable Assure partner program, including a new entry-level Bronze status.

Included with the changes is an adjustment of partner requirements, which will see Bronze added to the existing Silver, Gold and Platinum levels. With the new level, the vendor said, comes unspecified discounts. 

Due to land on 15 January 2021, the updates also include an updated certification program, a new service delivery authorisation offering and a revamped partner portal. 

Within the overarching program is Tenable’s certification program, which will be updated with sales and technical training videos that run for a maximum of 10 minutes each. The changes here, Tenable claimed, will allow partners to design and deploy risk-based vulnerability management solutions across IT, operational technology (OT) and cloud environments. 

“To keep abreast of the ever-evolving security landscape, the updated training curriculum equips partners with the expertise necessary to understand and solve the most pressing security challenges customers are facing today,” said Scott McKinnel, regional manager for Australia and New Zealand at Tenable. 

The partner program will also see the addition of service delivery authorisation, allowing for trained partners to support Tenable’s OT security solutions. Additionally, customers can confirm a partner’s authorisation status to identify a match for their needs. 

The program previously had “some” post-sales training previously, but McKinnel added it was designed to enable full deployment and support of the vendor’s products. 

“Adding the optional services delivery certification allows partners to own all of the services during the sales cycle and, therefore, become more strategic to the customer," he said. 

Meanwhile, the vendor’s updates to its partner portal offer streamlined access to Tenable resources, which the vendor claims will increase collaboration between its sales contacts and partners for addressing customer needs and simplifying workloads.

Mark Thurmond, chief operating officer at Tenable, claimed the updates to the partner program, which is targeted towards managed security service providers (MSSP) and resellers, show the vendor’s “ongoing commitment and trust in our partners”. 

“We are continuously investing in the channel to equip our partners with the training, certification and collaboration necessary to deliver Tenable’s industry-leading vulnerability management solutions and custom services to customers everywhere,” he said. 

The Tenable Assure partner program was first launched in 2017 in a bid to see partners remain competitive in the cyber security space. 


Tags Tenable

Show Comments
 