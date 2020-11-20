Menu
Company-X springs into action for trampoline-maker Jumpflex

A complex international supply chain, cloud applications and 3PL logistics integrated

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Senior software developers Arno van Niekerk, left, and Rob Scovell (Company-X)

Fast-growing Hamilton trampoline designer and manufacturer Jumpflex has transformed its supply chain technology with the help of partner Company-X.

Jumpflex ships its trampolines to an growing number of customers worldwide, with multiple third-party logistics (3PL) providers in the chain.

However, its technology was not up to scratch, with several platforms in use but not integrated.

Jumpflex chief technology officer Jeremy Mould, a programmer himself, had written some integrations, but as the business grew he didn't have time to keep up. 

He turned to local business Company-X to integrate the web services required to manage the international supply chain processes, from manufacturer to warehouse to customer.

An agile specialist, Company-X brought a multifaceted team on board to cover the different aspects of the project, led by professional services manager Michael Hamid, along with lead software architect Rachel Primrose.

The development team built an integrated system, bringing cloud applications such as Shopify, TradeGecko and Mainfreight together around Amazon Web Services to allow Jumpflex to manage its international supply chain from manufacturer to warehouse to customer.

“We wanted a portal to all our systems so that we had one place to view and manage everything,” Mould said.

The team automated and consolidated the various processes at the core of Jumpflex’s 3PL and introduced intelligent order routing and fulfilment.

Once a customer placed an order with Jumpflex the manufacturer then needed to find warehouses in the region holding the stock for the various items and ensure the products made it to the customer’s door. 

Along with tracking the entire process, the solution had to ensure the customer and customer services team were notified as an order moved through the various stages. 

The nature of Jumpflex’s international operation made this a complex problem that required a bespoke solution.

Company-X also built Jumpflex a mobile app for its New Zealand warehouse staff to scan orders and ensure all the line items were present before being despatched.

“This is slowly moving towards a complete enterprise resource planning (ERP) system,” Mould said.


