Menu
Catalyst Cloud launches NZ-based database as a service

Catalyst Cloud launches NZ-based database as a service

Automated service will allow cloud users to keep all their data locally

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Igor Portugal (Catalyst Cloud)

Igor Portugal (Catalyst Cloud)

Credit: Supplied

Catalyst Cloud is launching what it says is the first kiwi managed database service (DBaaS) into tech preview.

The fully managed, API-driven database lets IT administrators focus on their applications rather than on day-to-day administration of their databases.

Chief growth officer Igor Portugal said developers can use fully automated database infrastructure to focus on delivering what really matters for their business. 

"Our managed database service also gives kiwi businesses the opportunity to keep all their data safely in New Zealand, and not just their backups," he said.

DBaaS is one of the fastest growing cloud services worldwide, with speed to deployment a major driver. Provisioning a relational database can take weeks but Catalyst said its managed database service can reduce that to less than a minute.

IT administrators just have to choose a database version and the compute instance size in the cloud. From there, charging is based on usage.

The dashboard-controlled service is automated to ensure application compatibility. API calls deliver customised back-up and restore functions. 

Database replicas can be created to scale out, increasing resiliency and availability.

Global cloud web hosting service provider amazee.io, which provides its Lagoon web hosting solution for the Australian Government’s GovCMS whole of government platform, was one of the first to try the service, 

Lagoon now runs in New Zealand on Catalyst Cloud’s hosting infrastructure. 

"We're excited about the possibilities Catalyst Cloud’s new managed database service will offer our customers," said Thom Toogood, amazee.io’s senior systems engineer and management member.

"Services like these are core components of a modern hosting technology stack. This offering is a great alternative to other providers' solutions, especially since it's based in New Zealand".

Wellington-based Catalyst Cloud and amazee.io appeared to be preparing a tilt for the contract to run the New Zealand all of government content management service, the Common Web Platform, contract earlier this year. However, the contract with existing provider Silverstripe was extended by one more year due to the impact of COVID-19.

Catalyst Cloud, which has three data centres regions in New Zealand, has made all the code developed to create the managed database service open source.

“We’re extremely proud to be part of the global open source cloud computing movement,” said Portugal. “We strongly believe that open standards and open competition are beneficial for everyone. 

"Customers should stay with cloud computing providers because they are happy with their services, not because they are locked in.”

Developers and IT administrators are invited to use the database service while in tech preview.

The service is built to support a variety of open source database engines, with MySQL 5.1 available at launch and Postgre SQL to follow. 

Support for further database engines, both SQL and NoSQL based, will be made available in the future, Catalyst said.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags cloud computingcmscontent managment systemDBaaSCatalyst CloudAmazee.ioLagoon

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 500 technology leaders in Auckland on 21 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards
Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 