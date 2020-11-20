Catalyst Cloud launches NZ-based database as a service

Automated service will allow cloud users to keep all their data locally

Igor Portugal (Catalyst Cloud) Credit: Supplied

Catalyst Cloud is launching what it says is the first kiwi managed database service (DBaaS) into tech preview.

The fully managed, API-driven database lets IT administrators focus on their applications rather than on day-to-day administration of their databases.

Chief growth officer Igor Portugal said developers can use fully automated database infrastructure to focus on delivering what really matters for their business.

"Our managed database service also gives kiwi businesses the opportunity to keep all their data safely in New Zealand, and not just their backups," he said.

DBaaS is one of the fastest growing cloud services worldwide, with speed to deployment a major driver. Provisioning a relational database can take weeks but Catalyst said its managed database service can reduce that to less than a minute.

IT administrators just have to choose a database version and the compute instance size in the cloud. From there, charging is based on usage.

The dashboard-controlled service is automated to ensure application compatibility. API calls deliver customised back-up and restore functions.

Database replicas can be created to scale out, increasing resiliency and availability.

Global cloud web hosting service provider amazee.io, which provides its Lagoon web hosting solution for the Australian Government’s GovCMS whole of government platform, was one of the first to try the service,

Lagoon now runs in New Zealand on Catalyst Cloud’s hosting infrastructure.

"We're excited about the possibilities Catalyst Cloud’s new managed database service will offer our customers," said Thom Toogood, amazee.io’s senior systems engineer and management member.

"Services like these are core components of a modern hosting technology stack. This offering is a great alternative to other providers' solutions, especially since it's based in New Zealand".

Wellington-based Catalyst Cloud and amazee.io appeared to be preparing a tilt for the contract to run the New Zealand all of government content management service, the Common Web Platform, contract earlier this year. However, the contract with existing provider Silverstripe was extended by one more year due to the impact of COVID-19.

Catalyst Cloud, which has three data centres regions in New Zealand, has made all the code developed to create the managed database service open source.

“We’re extremely proud to be part of the global open source cloud computing movement,” said Portugal. “We strongly believe that open standards and open competition are beneficial for everyone.

"Customers should stay with cloud computing providers because they are happy with their services, not because they are locked in.”

Developers and IT administrators are invited to use the database service while in tech preview.

The service is built to support a variety of open source database engines, with MySQL 5.1 available at launch and Postgre SQL to follow.

Support for further database engines, both SQL and NoSQL based, will be made available in the future, Catalyst said.