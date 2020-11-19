Menu
SAS appoints new A/NZ head amid cloud focus

Takes over from former MD David Bowie

Sasha Karen
Lynette Clunies-Ross (SAS)

Lynette Clunies-Ross (SAS)

Credit: SAS

Analytics vendor SAS has appointed Lynette Clunies-Ross as its region vice president for Australia and New Zealand, flagging cloud as a major focus moving into 2021.

Clunies-Ross first joined the vendor in 2012 as its chief operating officer for five years. She then returned as its chief of staff for Asia Pacific in 2019. 

Her appointment follows the departure  of David Bowie, who was SAS' previous A/NZ head up until December 2019. He then took up the position of head of strategic growth initiatives for Asia Pacific before leaving the vendor in April this year.

As regional vice president, Clunies-Ross' said her focus in the new role will be on cloud technologies.

“As we move into 2021, our focus is supporting organisations with their cloud-based digital transformations, as well as continuing to bolster our Academic Outreach Program where we connect corporates with academia and learning resources to help democratise and educate executives on AI and analytics technology," she said.  

“As the lifeblood of businesses, it’s important in-house teams are deepening their knowledge of innovative analytics software and services, so they can work with their IT partners to fully maximise their data.” 

Andy Zook, senior vice president of SAS Asia Pacific, said Clunies-Ross brings to the vendor “a wealth of experience in the creation and delivery of analytically-driven decision making that will underpin the next wave of digital transformation”.

Including her time at SAS, the new A/NZ head has over 35 years of experience in the channel. Prior to her most recent SAS appointment, Clunies-Ross was previously Citrix’s regional vice president and chief operating officer for Asia Pacific and Japan. 

She has also held roles at Oracle, IBM and Computer Systems Officer. 



