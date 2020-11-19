Menu
NetApp recognises top performing A/NZ partners in 2020

NetApp recognises top performing A/NZ partners in 2020

There were 17 awards handed out to businesses and individuals.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Credit: NetApp

NetApp has revealed the winners of its annual partner awards, celebrating 17 top performing individuals and businesses in the last 12 months.  

Going on its sixth year, the virtual awards ceremony was hosted by NetApp A/NZ director of channels and alliances Neville James along with APAC vice president pathways, alliances and strategies Wendy Koh and CEO George Kurian.

This year’s awards presented an opportunity to commemorate the efforts of six partners who demonstrated resilience and tenacity in the channel by working with customers to adapt to the challenges of 2020, and foster innovation and optimisation of operations.

Two new awards were added to the mix — Rising Star and Deal of the Year — with the hybrid cloud data services and data management provider recognising 11 individuals who demonstrated excellence. 

“This year threw up many unforeseen challenges, and yet the high calibre of entries shows just how passionate our partners are, and how hard they have worked to be able to meet our customers’ needs,” James said. 

“Our customers tell us that they need partners, who are subject-matter experts and who can help them successfully design and implement their digital transformation projects. These awards commemorate the commitment from our partners to help solve our customers’ biggest challenges — together with NetApp.”

Katana1 was awarded Platinum Partner of the Year and Gold Partner of the Year went to Cube Networks. 

Gammer Group received New Partner of the Year while TasNetworks picked up the Converged Infrastructure/Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure Excellence award. 

Digital Sense scored Cloud Provider of the Year and Leidos achieved Global Systems Integrator of the Year. 

Among the individual awards, Josche Stuart, sales engineer for data centre transformation at Arrow, was awarded the Rising Star for 2020 — a category that recognises an individual who is new to the NetApp partner ecosystem, going above and beyond to align with NetApp’s value proposition. 

Thomas Duryea Logicalis’ Jim Zelener and Katana 1’s Steve de Celis were joint winners for the Sales Excellence award. 

There were also joint winners for Marketing Excellence delivered to Thomas Duryea Logicalis’ Catriona Walkerden and ASE’s Jacqueline Leech. 

Deal of the Year was also shared with Meridian IT’s Matt Powell and Fujitsu’s Paul Floro gaining recognition for their efforts. 

Arrow’s Shane Ferris scored the Technical Excellence gong while Veeam’s Aggie Grom accepted the Alliance Partner Champion award. 

Citrus Consulting Group’s Kevin Rapson and Adrian Hall received Data Visionary of the Year.

NTT’s Nathan Vandenberg was inducted into the NetApp Hall of Fame.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags netapp

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 500 technology leaders in Auckland on 21 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards
Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 