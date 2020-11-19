Menu
Datacom NZ nabs a new head of cybersecurity

Matthew Evetts joins Datacom from Optic Security Group

Matthew Evetts (Datacom)

Datacom has appointed former Optic Security Group executive Matthew Evetts as the company's new director for cybersecurity in New Zealand.

Evetts has 19 years of experience in business and IT and skills to bridge the worlds of business and technology, Datacom said.

Most recently he was group chief technology officer at Optic Security Group.

“Cyber has been a major focus for me and I’ve seen a sea-change that has occurred over the last decade, particularly the shift in awareness of cyber security issues has evolved and matured in business circles," Evetts said.

"Today, the threatscape is changing as fast as I’ve ever seen before and I’m thrilled to be working with the country’s leading cybersecurity practice.”

Evetts will lead a large team of people in advisory, security operations, and managed cybersecurity services as well as leading Datacom NZ's security operations centre.

Datacom said its cyber teams were focusing on the seamless integration of cybersecurity into customer environments to be better positioned to identify risks and deliver increased and timely mitigation.

“The number and complexity of the threats we see are ever increasing and for our customers’ peace of mind we have to grow and adapt as well," said Datacom’s managing director for New Zealand technology services, Justin Gray. 


