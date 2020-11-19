Menu
Vodafone NZ taps Amazon Connect to boost its contact centre experience

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Vodafone NZ is teaming up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to implement the Amazon Connect cloud contact centre and provide personalised and enhanced customer experiences.

Implementing Amazon Connect would simplify contact centre operations and unlock insights to provide new and innovative ways to engage with customers, the telco said today.

Amazon Connect also opened the door to using AWS' artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning services to automate interactions and improve service. 

In July, Vodafone NZ launched a white label Amazon Connect service, called Vodafone Connect, to local customers.

It encompasses both voice and chat-based services to offer customers a personalised, intuitive experience, reduced wait times, and faster resolution of issues.

“Amazon Connect offers best-in-class technology and will enhance our digital customer service across all interaction channels,” said Antony Welton, customer operations director at Vodafone NZ.

“Customers can expect to see the technology progressively rolled out over the next ten months and we’re confident they will benefit from a superior customer experience."

The Amazon Connect project would complement people-focused initiatives such as Vodafone NZ's "X Squad" and efforts to better equip agents with the tools they need to improve our customer experience.

“We’ve already seen a 35 per cent improvement in our ‘first time fix’ metric, meaning a customer’s problem is solved the first time they call us, as well as vastly improved customer satisfaction metrics, and we are confident this new technology platform will help us to lift our game even further," Welton said.

Nick Walton, managing director for commercial sector at AWS NZ, said Vodafone NZ was a great example of how the cloud and machine learning technologies were transforming the way organisations were improving their customer experience. 

"Amazon Connect will provide Vodafone NZ with a scalable contact centre solution that can adjust to the changing needs of its customers in real-time and will enable Vodafone NZ to engage with their customers easily and naturally,” he said.

Vodafone NZ’s implemented Amazon Connect Chat functionality in May, enabling a unified contact centre service for voice and chat.

The telco's contact centre receives around 1.7 million customer service calls a month. 


Tags vodafone NZcontact centresAWSAmazon Connect

Show Comments
 