Menu
Red Hat Quarkus Java stack moves to OpenShift

Red Hat Quarkus Java stack moves to OpenShift

Quarkus framework allows developers to build Kubernetes-native Java applications

By Paul Krill By Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Robert Shunev

Red Hat’s Quarkus framework for building Kubernetes-native Java applications is now included with the company’s OpenShift 4.6 open source container application platform, a step Red Hat describes as important in bringing Java into modern cloud-native application development.

Previously supported in Red Hat Runtimes middleware, Quarkus now is natively integrated into OpenShift to provide for easier development, the company said. Developers can use familiar tools and do remote development on clusters via IDEs such as CodeReady Workspaces. Developers also can do serverless workload deployment and application storage management.

Components featured in Quarkus for developing on OpenShift include a Quarkus extension for code generation for new projects, managing project dependencies, debugging, and remote development. Deployment is enabled to OpenShift Plugins for CodeReady Workspaces, including pre-defined developer workspace stacks, configuration property suggestions, and code completion. Code can be deployed to OpenShift directly from the IDE.

This is in addition to automatic writing of health checks, mounting of secrets, and exposing metrics for consumption by monitoring tools such as Prometheus.

Other features include automatic deployment of containerised Quarkus applications as OpenShift Serverless workloads and one-step deployments to the Google Knative Kubernetes platform. Integration also is provided with the Kubernetes API, including a generic API client and support for dynamic application configuration using Kubernetes ConfigMaps and Secrets.

Red Hat also has updated its Migration Toolkit for Applications to help bring Spring Boot applications to Quarkus and OpenShift.

The tool for developers, architects, and consultants helps review Java code or binaries to cover a set of transformation paths, based on commonly used rules, to modernise and migrate applications.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Red Hat

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 500 technology leaders in Auckland on 21 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards
Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 