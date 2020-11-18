Northgate Public Services reports a bumper year in A/NZ

Northgate's major activity in the region appears to be supplying software to manage public housing

Credit: Photo by Marian Kroell on Unsplash

Northgate Public Services, the UK-based provider of police, health, housing and government services software, recorded a surge in revenue in Australia and New Zealand for the year ended 31 March, 2020.

The company, now owned by NEC, made sales of A$24.8 million, up from A$13.8 million in an 11 month period of 2019.

Net profit only increased slightly, however, from A$1.2 million to A$1.3 million, largely due to a hike in royalties paid to the company's UK parent.

Royalties increased from A$4.4 million to A$9.7 million year on year. Income tax also increased, from A$385,786 to over A$2.2 million, all of that paid in Australia.

According to the company's website, its Australia and New Zealand business was focused on providing software applications and outsourcing solutions to social housing providers where the software was the "single source of truth" for all social housing properties and tenants.

Northgate Public Services software was currently used by five clients across Australia and New Zealand, it said.

Australian clients appear to include South Australia Housing Trust and Housing NSW. The New Zealand client appears to be Housing New Zealand.

A note from the directors in Northgate's financial statements said revenue had increased as a result of a significant amount of performance obligations completed during the year.

These had been recognised as contract liabilities in the prior year.

