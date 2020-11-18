Cisco appoints Ben Dawson as new A/NZ leader

Cisco A/NZ leader Ben Dawson Credit: Cisco

Cisco has appointed its vice president of web sales, Ben Dawson, as its new vice president for Australia and New Zealand following Ken Boal’s transition to lead the networking giant’s software and services business in the region.

Dawson has been with Cisco for more than two decades and is returning to Australian shores after spending five years in the US as Cisco’s vice president of web sales.



Prior to Cisco, Dawson worked in sales with a range of systems integrators and telcos.

Dawson will step into his new role in January as Boal shifts into his new responsibility — a key part of Cisco’s transformation strategy and shift towards a software and services company.

“I’m excited to return home and apply the experience gained from Silicon Valley to accelerate the adoption of Cisco’s new innovations in support of our customers’ digitisation efforts,” Dawson said. “Australia and New Zealand have a great history of innovation across industry and government and I look forward to leading the Cisco Australia and New Zealand team in its next chapter.”

"I’ve had the pleasure of working with some of the most innovative companies that have transformed not only how we think about technology, but how it can be applied to transform industries and entire economies.

"Exploiting these shifts presents a real opportunity for organisations in Australia and New Zealand to find new sources of differentiation at a global scale," he added.



In A/NZ, Cisco has seen a couple of top line management changes recently, with Luke Power's appointment in July as local partner organisation director, replacing Tara Ridley, who moved to Salesforce in May.

Along with the departure of Cisco A/NZ chief technology officer Kevin Bloch in July.



