emt Distribution inks expanded APAC deal with Netsparker and Acunetix

Credit: Dreamstime

Adelaide-based cyber security distribution specialist emt Distribution has struck a deal to bring Netsparker’s enterprise application security testing (DAST) solution to partners in Australia, New Zealand and the Asia Pacific region.

Netsparker operates a web application security platform designed to let organisations automate their web security processes, including automatic vulnerability assessment, and automatic discovery and protection of web assets.

The vendor’s Proof-Based Scanning technology exploits any vulnerabilities found, generating a proof-of-exploit or proof-of-concept to rule out false positives.

The agreement represents an expansion to the existing relationship between the two companies, with emt Distribution now offering the full range of Netsparker solutions to channel partners, managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs).

Netsparker is owned by Invicti Security, which also owns web vulnerability scanning solution provider Acunetix, with both brands enjoying an expanded distribution arrangement with emt Distribution under the new deal.

The Acunetix web vulnerability scanning solution for small and medium businesses (SMBs) has likewise been extended across the region.

“We are excited to be working with emt Distribution to expand our presence in Australia, New Zealand and the Asia Pacific region,” Invicti Security global channel vice president Kevin Abela said.

“With cyber security risks continually on the rise, we want to ensure the best possible reach and support to make our customers’ web applications as secure as possible.”

According to emt Distribution, both solutions deliver web application security, with the enterprise-level Netsparker focusing specifically on accuracy and automation.

The expanded distribution agreement will also see emt Distribution invest additional on-the-ground support and educational resources for both Netsparker and Acunetix in the region.

As such, emt Distribution will provide qualifying resellers with proof-of-concept keys, access to product trials and assistance with customer demonstrations.

“Emt Distribution is delighted to add Netsparker to our web vulnerability scanning and dynamic application security testing portfolio,” emt Distribution general manager Shane Mahney said. “Our channel partners will be able to deliver even higher levels of accuracy and automation for their enterprise customers.

“It will give them a high-end alternative to Acunetix, which has proved very successful in meeting the security needs of web application developers, development operations teams and SMBs,” he added.