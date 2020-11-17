Fujitsu names former Dell exec Anna Soriano as new Oceania channel chief

The newly created role sees Soriano take on responsibility for growing Fujitsu’s channel business across the Oceania region

Anna Soriano (Fujitsu) Credit: Fujitsu

Fujitsu has appointed former Dell Technologies Asia Pacific and Japan distribution strategy director Anna Soriano as its new channel sales and distribution manager across the Oceania region.



The newly created role sees Soriano take on responsibility for growing Fujitsu’s channel business across the Oceania region as well as directly managing the distribution of Fujitsu products.

According to Fujitsu, the new role Soriano now occupies is strategically important for the company as it continues to build on its already strong position in the channel.

“Anna is a strong channel advocate, having spent her career in various senior distributor and vendor roles,” Fujitsu Oceania head of platform sales Silke Barlow said. “She has extensive expertise in developing and executing results-driven sales and marketing strategies in partnership with channel and alliance partners.

“Anna has a solid understanding and passion regarding working with the channel to drive profitable business growth and add value to provide end-customer satisfaction,” she said.

With more than 20 years’ experience in channel and distribution sales, marketing, and strategy, Soriano has worked across the Australia, New Zealand, Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) regions.

In her previous role as global head of distribution strategy at Dell Technologies for APJ, from which she departed in February this year, Soriano identified and developed strategic initiatives to drive change management to accelerate the growth of distribution in the region.

Prior to Dell Technologies, where she spent nearly eight years in total, Soriano was director of channel sales and marketing across Asia Pacific and Japan for Wyse Technology, which was acquired by Dell in 2012.

At Wyse, Sproano led and managed the integration of the provider into Dell while maintaining responsibility for Dell cloud client computing channel sales and marketing for the APJ region.

“I look forward to working with our distributors and chosen channel partners, while putting Fujitsu on the radar of new organisations who can benefit from Fujitsu’s complete range of products,” Soriano said.

“I’m passionate about the channel and I will be leveraging my past relationships with our global alliances to create localised solutions that will benefit our channel community.”