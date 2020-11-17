Menu
Umbrellar shakes up Microsoft model with MyCSP platform launch

Umbrellar shakes up Microsoft model with MyCSP platform launch

The MyCSP platform is a fully automated, self-service portal

Leon Spencer Leon Spencer (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Michael Foley (Umbrellar)

Michael Foley (Umbrellar)

Credit: Umbrellar

Cloud specialist Umbrellar hopes to transform the distribution and resale model for its Microsoft products with the launch of a new software-as-a-service (SaaS) commerce platform, MyCSP.

In the words of Umbrellar, the MyCSP platform is a fully automated, self-service portal that features more than 120,000 Microsoft products, including Azure, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and Azure Stack.

The platform has been designed to streamline the entire subscription management process for cloud services providers (CSPs) and is expected to reduce administration-related overhead while simplifying the customer transaction process.

According to Umbrellar head of cloud David Howden, the launch of the MyCSP portal represents the culmination of over four years’ worth of planning, trialling and testing.

“The platform provides a unique opportunity for New Zealand’s managed service providers to fully comprehend and utilise the power of Microsoft products so, in turn, they can deliver world-class, tech-enabled solutions to their customers,” Howden said.

“Traditionally, establishing a business as a Microsoft-focused CSP reseller was a complicated and drawn-out process that could take months. With the launch of MyCSP we’re delighted that we’ll significantly accelerate time to market into less than a few hours, making it exponentially easier and cheaper for both business and resellers,” he added.

Broadly, the company said that the new platform is designed to make the process around the distribution and resale of Microsoft products faster and easier for businesses and CSPs than it was previously.

Umbrellar Group CEO Michael Foley claimed the platform would disrupt the way businesses and CSPs deploy Microsoft’s range of products.

“Technology, particularly Microsoft technology, can reimagine and transform how businesses operate and work,” Foley said. “MyCSP will be the first of its kind in New Zealand – helping businesses to embrace Microsoft in a way that saves them time, improves their commerce and customer experience.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MicrosoftUmbrellar

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 500 technology leaders in Auckland on 21 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards
Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 