Umbrellar shakes up Microsoft model with MyCSP platform launch

Michael Foley (Umbrellar) Credit: Umbrellar

Cloud specialist Umbrellar hopes to transform the distribution and resale model for its Microsoft products with the launch of a new software-as-a-service (SaaS) commerce platform, MyCSP.

In the words of Umbrellar, the MyCSP platform is a fully automated, self-service portal that features more than 120,000 Microsoft products, including Azure, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and Azure Stack.

The platform has been designed to streamline the entire subscription management process for cloud services providers (CSPs) and is expected to reduce administration-related overhead while simplifying the customer transaction process.

According to Umbrellar head of cloud David Howden, the launch of the MyCSP portal represents the culmination of over four years’ worth of planning, trialling and testing.

“The platform provides a unique opportunity for New Zealand’s managed service providers to fully comprehend and utilise the power of Microsoft products so, in turn, they can deliver world-class, tech-enabled solutions to their customers,” Howden said.

“Traditionally, establishing a business as a Microsoft-focused CSP reseller was a complicated and drawn-out process that could take months. With the launch of MyCSP we’re delighted that we’ll significantly accelerate time to market into less than a few hours, making it exponentially easier and cheaper for both business and resellers,” he added.

Broadly, the company said that the new platform is designed to make the process around the distribution and resale of Microsoft products faster and easier for businesses and CSPs than it was previously.

Umbrellar Group CEO Michael Foley claimed the platform would disrupt the way businesses and CSPs deploy Microsoft’s range of products.

“Technology, particularly Microsoft technology, can reimagine and transform how businesses operate and work,” Foley said. “MyCSP will be the first of its kind in New Zealand – helping businesses to embrace Microsoft in a way that saves them time, improves their commerce and customer experience.”