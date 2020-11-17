NEXION partners with Aryaka for connections around A/NZ and the globe

Credit: Dreamstime

NEXION Networks has partnered with cloud SD-WAN provider Aryaka to offer points of presence (PoP) and nodes in locations around Australia, New Zealand and the globe.



As part of the deal, the Perth-headquartered enterprise security and cloud services provider will gain connections to over 40 of Aryaka’s global PoPs in its Perth data centre, as well as providing the cloud SD-WAN provider's software defined connectivity and delivery application alongside NEXION OneCloud nodes.

Following on from this, there are plans to extend its CloudOne offering into South Australia and Victoria, with a focus on servicing businesses in the resources, mining services, agribusiness and government sectors. South Australia is particularly key for NEXION, according to its CEO Paul Glass.

The two companies are also looking to move globally together into new regions, with plans for the deployment of NEXION OneCloud service nodes in Auckland, Johannesburg, and Canada through the deployment of NEXION OneCloud service nodes.

For Auckland, in particular, Glass said NEXION's plan is to move into the city first, get a strong local team and then expand into New Zealand.

Paul Glass (NEXION Networks)

By partnering together, users across the added locations will be able to connect to global sites, providing a lower latency solution for businesses that would otherwise need to connect to Aryaka’s existing Sydney PoP, which the cloud SD-WAN provider operates itself.



“This is an exciting time for Aryaka to be investing in the local market with high-quality SD-WAN links critical to shifting Australian customers from existing ‘legacy’ networks,” said Glass.

“NEXION is one of Australia’s fastest growing tech companies and with our own local data centre and now a dedicated Aryaka point of presence (PoP) added to our OneCloud solution, we are uniquely placed to drive rapid local adoption of this secure global connection solution.”

Uses cases of the joint solution, Glass said, include application acceleration and cloud networking with integrated security.

“A cloud first strategy is now acknowledged as an essential for the survival of modern businesses and the ability to operate securely in the global arena is what this partnership provides,” he added.