Menu
Inland Revenue transformation $120M under budget as Release 4 looms

Inland Revenue transformation $120M under budget as Release 4 looms

Key risk ratings reduced as 2022 transformation finish line approaches

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: IDG

Inland Revenue's transformation programme is $120 million under budget so far and the project's risk rating has been reduced.

A transformation update shows the project, which aims to replace a decades old core tax system with commercial off-the-shelf software, was rated "light amber" on a red-amber-green risk scale as of September.

That was an improvement from amber previously while the project's schedule rating has also lifted, from light amber to light green. Financial measures were rated a full green while benefits realisation remained amber.

$747 million had been spent in operating expenditure and $374.9 million in capital costs to date, a combined $120 million lower than a budgeted $1.24 billion.

Under spending had either been moved to later dates or returned to the Crown, the report said.

The project was once said to potentially cost $1.8 billion but is now looking to be closer to $1.4 billion.

Top risks still facing the project were noted as a reliance on SAP, "satellite" functions of the old system and KiwiSaver business-to-business exchanges preventing the full decommissioning of heritage datacentres in 2022.

Inland Revenue is shifting from SAP to Oracle's CloudSuite for its enterprise support software.

"We have strong mitigation plans in place for these risks," the report said.

Inland Revenue is now working on the go-live of the first part of its fourth release, due on 1 March 2021, covering paid parental leave, unclaimed moneys, duties and foreign trusts.

Many of the coming changes require customers to shift from manual, paper-based processes to digital ones delivered through the tax department's MyIR portal.

A mock go-live for the first part of  the fourth software release was scheduled for this month.

Not everything has gone smoothly, however. Last month an upgrade made online services unavailable to some and slow to many others.

Inland Revenue's new software is provided by US-based Fast Enterprises. Accenture is a major consulting partner, while heritage datacentres are provided by Unisys. 

The department's new datacentres are being provided by Spark-owned Revera/CCL.



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags accentureunisysReveraCCLInland RevenuesparkFast Enterprisestransformation

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 500 technology leaders in Auckland on 21 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards
Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 