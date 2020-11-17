Reseller News Women in ICT Awards 2020: and the winners are…

Credit: IDG

Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), playing host to the leading female front runners across the channel.

Unveiled during the annual Reseller News Women in ICT Awards event at the Hilton in Auckland on 17 November, with hundreds of guests, 13 outstanding individuals won awards, out of more than 50 finalists representing over 30 organisations.

Reflective of Reseller News’ continued dedication to the New Zealand market, the 2020 awards honoured standout individuals across six categories, spanning: Entrepreneur; Rising Star; Shining Star; Community; Technical and Achievement.

Since launching, Reseller News WIICTA has acknowledged the achievements of a talented group of female leaders and innovators who are on the path to becoming, or have become, influential figures across the local ICT industry.

The winners were selected by a panel of industry judges, acknowledging creativity, innovation and excellence.

Reseller News congratulates all winners and finalists, and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations. Reseller News also thanks the industry leaders comprising this year’s WIICTA judging panel.

And the winners are...

ENTREPRENEUR

The Entrepreneur award recognises the candidate who has achieved outstanding results in the ICT industry and is an enterprising individual who has achieved success through risk-taking and proven initiative, often challenging the status quo in business in order to set up new ventures, products or new services.

Winner: Dalia Raphael, Delta Insights

A migrant from the Middle East, Dalia began her ICT career in 1999 after graduating from Auckland University with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. Over two decades, she has built her career as a thought leader, people-leader, mentor and technologist, becoming responsible for 300 staff and large enterprise customers.

INNOVATION

The Innovation award recognises the candidate who is a stand-out in delivering ‘big picture’ ideas and vision within the ICT industry, thereby responding to change and discovering unique and exciting business opportunities. This candidate has highlighted a proven track record of finding new and better ways of doing business, through continually pushing the envelope.

Winner: Jennifer Shadbolt, Datacom

Jennifer won this award for founding Datacom’s physical security division, bringing intelligent video and other digital-based physical security products to market to address some of the key security, health & safety and optimisation issues businesses and the community are facing.

TECHNICAL

The Technical award recognises the candidate who has excelled in the technical and engineering segment of the ICT industry, demonstrating a proven depth of knowledge and abilities. The candidate will demonstrate excellence in problem-solving and decision-making skills, and an exemplary level of accomplishment in job performance.

Winner: Amelia Reinecke, Dicker Data



Winner: Elisapeta Selesele, Vocus

Amelia won this award for driving the Microsoft Dynamics Development Programme within Dicker Data and for her efforts as a key part of the Microsoft Dynamics community in NZ over the past eight years, along with her role heading up countrywide training programmes for reseller resources and potential partners.



Elisapeta won this award for her role as a key lead on a multi-year rapid network transformation integrating two large networks into one, along with her contribution to telco industry working groups on emergency incident response and business continuity planning and helping to manage increased internet network availability demand through COVID-19.

SHINING STAR

The Shining Star awards recognise candidates with eight years or more experience within the ICT industry. This candidate will have recorded notable achievements during a successful career, evident through promotion or successful project/company initiatives.

SHINING STAR - PARTNER

Winner: Sue Bridger, Umbrellar

Sue began her ICT career over 20 years ago at Telecom in Queenstown, where she is credited with helping to develop the most highly adopted internet and shared services voice platform in NZ. Since then, she has worked with almost every blue chip company in the country, including Fonterra and Microsoft, and today claims a leadership role at Umbrellar.

SHINING STAR - VENDOR

Winner: Rebecca Lennon, Vocus

Rebecca has worked in the ICT Industry for more than 15 years, kicking off her professional trajectory at Telecom (now Spark), within the corporate team. Rebecca’s subsequent progression through the industry has been underpinned by a results-driven ethos which never fails to serve the company she works for and her customers.

SHINING STAR - DISTRIBUTOR

Winner: Sandra Jackson, Westcon-Comstor

Sandra began her career as a marketing support representative with Southmark in Wellington. She has since gone from strength to strength, progressing her way through the industry to becoming Comstor Director, NZ, a role that has seen her build a team of more than 30 people and a business of over $100 million today.

