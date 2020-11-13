Menu
Kiwi tech star Unleashed sold to Access Group

Gareth Berry (Unleashed)

New Zealand inventory management software company Unleashed has been bought by the UK's Access Group, pending regulatory approvals.

Unleashed was founded over ten years ago by Greg Murphy when he recognised there was a need for more sophisticated process management and intelligent data in the wholesale, distribution and manufacturing sector around the management of supply, production, inventory and sales.

Since then the company has grown to provide products and services to more than 4000 customers around the world. 

Unleashed has a team of over 100 people across NZ, Australia and the UK. It is owned by a wide range of investors including founders, staff, and funds including Movac and Milford.

Unleashed brings additional revenues of £9.6m UK (NZ$18.5m), Access Group said, helping to establish itself as a leading provider of ERP solutions with revenues exceeding £83 million.

The addition of Unleashed significantly advanced Access’ solutions in the UK and built on its recent acquisition of Attaché, particularly in New Zealand and Australia.

“Joining Access gives Unleashed a new level of expertise in the provision of integrated software solutions, an acceleration of our product development and gives our customers the opportunity to explore a wider range of ERP and business management solutions from a single provider," said Gareth Berry, CEO, Unleashed.

“We set out over a decade ago to give businesses the freedom to better make, manage and move products — we believe that 'Good Products Matter' and have championed consumer choice by building the best software with a great team to support our customers to achieve their business potential.

“Our story continues but in an enhanced way as part of The Access Group, and we are really excited to be joining Brendan and the team as part of the Access ERP business.”


