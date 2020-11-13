Menu
Python creator Guido Van Rossum heads to Microsoft

Python creator Guido Van Rossum heads to Microsoft

In a new role at Microsoft’s Developer Division, Guido van Rossum hints at how he and the company will be working to improve Python

Serdar Yegulalp Serdar Yegulalp (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Dan Stroud

In a tweet, Python programming language creator Guido van Rossum has announced he will be joining Microsoft’s Developer Division, where he will be working to improve Python on Windows and Python generally.

“I decided that retirement was boring,” van Rossum wrote in announcing he had joined the Developer Division at Microsoft. “To do what? Too many options to say! But it’ll make using Python better for sure (and not just on Windows :-). There’s lots of open source here. Watch this space.”

This is far from the first time Microsoft and Python will have joined forces. Microsoft has provided Python developers with widely used add-ons for Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code editor.

The most recent generation of these, Pylance, provides high-speed type checking and code analysis for Python code bases, along with support for Python-specific tooling like Jupyter Notebook. Another recent Microsoft/Python project, Playwright, provides a fast and convenient way to test Python web applications.

Microsoft has also contributed to the Python codebase directly in the past. A major key addition for Python 3.6 was PEP 523, a change to Python’s C API to make it possible for debugging tools, or just-in-time compilers (like Microsoft’s Pyjion project), to intercept and override the evaluation of Python code.

What van Rossum hints at could easily fall into either of these categories—tooling for Python, or fundamental changes to Python itself. There is no shortage of things van Rossum and Microsoft could seek to improve with Python.

As the use of Python has exploded across the software development world, the widespread adoption of the language has also revealed many of the limits created by its architectural choices. Installing and managing third-party modules in Python is still inelegant and fragmented, with one standard but minimal project (Pip) and a slew of more ambitious but conflicting alternatives (Poetry, Pipenv, etc.).

Python also lacks a standardised way to deploy self-contained binaries, and it’s still difficult to get Python programs to run on multiple hardware cores. All of these areas, and many more, are ripe for van Rossum and Microsoft to work on jointly.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Microsoftpython

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 500 technology leaders in Auckland on 21 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards
Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 