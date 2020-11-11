Menu
Cisco promotes Ken Boal to new regional role

Boal takes on the new role in January.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Ken Boal (Cisco)

Credit: Cisco

After almost eight years, Cisco A/NZ vice president Ken Boal will be moving into a regional role to lead Cisco’s software and services function across Asia Pacific, Japan and China.

A company spokesperson said the role was key to Cisco’s transformation strategy and shift towards a software and services company. 

“It’s been an honour to lead Cisco in Australia and New Zealand for almost eight years,” Boal said. “Our A/NZ customers and partners are early adopters of technology and it has been great to support and accelerate Australia and New Zealand’s digitisation. 

“Cisco’s technology and business model is rapidly evolving and I look forward to leading these changes across the region.”

Boal will transition into his new role in January. A new A/NZ leader will be announced shortly, a company spokesperson said.  

“I am very proud of our team and accomplishments, including achieving the number one employer in Australia awarded by Great Place to Work, and engaging with government and industry to advance Australia’s digital readiness,” Boal said. 

“Thank you to all of our customers, partners and the Cisco team, for their trust and support over the years.”


