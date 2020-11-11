Menu
Microsoft partner Flintfox rings in management changes, ponders ASX listing

Microsoft partner Flintfox rings in management changes, ponders ASX listing

Mike Ridgway departs from CEO role, remains a significant shareholder

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
John Moss (Flintfox)

John Moss (Flintfox)

Credit: Supplied

The long-term leader of Auckland-based trade revenue management (TRM) software vendor Flintfox, Mike Ridgway, is departing his CEO role.

He will be replaced by John Moss, a former senior executive with accounting software firm MYOB where he led mergers and acquisitions, the two largest divisions and product management group.

Moss will join Flintfox in February.

Ridgway said it was time for someone new to help lead Flintfox’s next phase as the business accelerated its international growth. An IPO, with a potential listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), was also on the horizon.

He said Flintfox’s star was rising with annual revenues heading toward NZ$50 million and strategic support from private equity firm Advent Partners, which bought into the company in June.

He also remains a significant shareholder (17 per cent) and will continue to work to help realise Flintfox’s vision of being the leading TRM solutions provider as executive chairman from 1 April, 2021.

In July, Flintfox won the 2020 Microsoft United States partner award for retail, complementing Flintfox’s Gold Microsoft independent software vendor (ISV) status and membership of the inner circle, an elite group of Microsoft partners.

Ridgway became CEO in 2007 and has built the business into an international thought leader in TRM, working with more than 125,000 manufacturing, wholesale distribution and retail industry users across the United States, Australasia, South America, and Europe.

Recent strong growth has come from Flintfox’s ability to leverage its TRM suite with its deep domain knowledge of supply chain and Microsoft Dynamics.

Moss is also becoming a shareholder in Flintfox.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MicrosoftFlintfox

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 500 technology leaders in Auckland on 21 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards
Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 