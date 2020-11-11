Menu
Microsoft .NET 5 arrives with C# 9, F# 5

Microsoft .NET 5 arrives with C# 9, F# 5

New platform moves toward the unification of the .NET development experience across desktop, web, mobile, cloud, and IoT targets

Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Supplied

After more than a year in development, Microsoft released its .NET 5 software development platform on Tuesday, November 10, emphasizing unification of the platform and introducing the C# 9 and F# 5 programming languages.

Described as the first release in Microsoft’s .NET unification journey, .NET 5 was built to enable a larger group of developers to migrate .NET Framework code and apps to .NET 5. The platform combines elements from the .NET Framework, .NET Core, and Mono to create a single platform for all modern .NET code. Work has been done so Xamarin developers can use the .NET Platform when .NET 6.0 is released in a year.

.NET 5 is accessible from dotnet.microsoft.com or the newly released Visual Studio 2019 update 16.8. Other key capabilities in .NET 5 include:

  • Windows ARM64 support.
  • Windows desktop development enhancements.
  • Improved JSON serializer APIs.
  • Nullable reference type annotations.
  • Web and cloud investments.
  • Single file applications and smaller container images.
  • Improved performance, with gRPC performance said to exceed Go, C++, and Java.
  • Full-stack .NET apps with the Blazor web UI framework, supporting Blazor Server and Blazor WebAssembly, which supports .NET Core framework libraries and has been made faster in .NET 5.
  • A new model is featured for supporting WinRT APIs, including calling APIs, marshaling of data between the two type systems, and unification of types intended to be treated the same across the type system or ABI boundary. The existing WinRT interop system has been removed from the .NET runtime.

C# 9, meanwhile, focuses on program simplicity, data-oriented classes, and more patterns. F# 5, an upgrade to Microsoft’s functional programming language, adds interpolated strings and open type declarations. Also, the ASP.NET Core web development platform in .NET 5 has improvements for MVC model binding, Azure AD authentication, and SignR Hub filters and parallel Hub invocations.

Microsoft’s vision for .NET calls for a .NET 5 to .NET 6 “wave,” featuring a single SDK, a cross-platform native UI, and cloud-native investments. Plans call for major .NET releases each November, with every other version to be a Long Term Support release. The next LTS release is NET 6.0. Minor releases will be offered as needed.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 500 technology leaders in Auckland on 21 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards
Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 