Web.com snaps up Umbrellar’s Freeparking

Dreamscape Networks CEO Mark Evans will step in to manage Freeparking, post-acquisition

Credit: Dreamstime

Web.com, the parent company of Australian domain registrar and online solutions provider Dreamscape Networks, has acquired Kiwi domain and web hosting provider Freeparking, an Umbrellar Group premium brand.

Established in 2000, the Freeparking Group has grown to be a leading player in the New Zealand domain name and web hosting space, claiming over 90,000 unique customers.

The company’s brands include Freeparking, Openhost, Discount Domains, Domains4less and a dedicated online marketing agency, Synapse.

“The team at Freeparking are pleased to announce that we are joining forces with Web.com Group,” Freeparking Group general manager Robert Rolls said.

“In doing so, we will be positioned to provide our customers with even greater service and an international standard of market leading online services, unlocking further growth potential for our customers’ businesses,” he added.

The acquisition sees Web.com, a major US-based domain name and web technology provider, round out its expansion across Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, following its A$105 million acquisition of Dreamscape Networks last year.

The deal also sees Dreamscape Networks CEO Mark Evans step in to manage Freeparking, post-acquisition, as part of the Dreamscape portfolio of brands, which includes Australian domain and web hosting provider Crazy Domains and Singapore-based internet solutions provider Vodien Internet.

“New Zealand is a nation built on small and micro businesses, making up 97 per cent of firms,” Evans said. “This acquisition with Freeparking reflects our commitment to growing New Zealand as a core market.

“With Web.com Group, Dreamscape Networks and Freeparking joining forces, local businesses can expect more innovative online solutions to take them through these extraordinary times and beyond. Our product portfolio is growing and we’ll continue with our ‘best-in-world’ service,” he added.

For Sharon Rowlands, Web.com Group CEO and president, Freeparking represents a natural extension for the company’s web technology brands.