Menu
Anatas takes top APJ honours at Boomi’s partner awards

Anatas takes top APJ honours at Boomi’s partner awards

The system integrator was judged on various criteria, including how it utilised Boomi's AtomSphere platform.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: ID 48403989 © Lim Seng Kui | Dreamstime

System integrator Anatas has been acknowledged as Boomi’s 2020 partner of the year for the Asia Pacific Japan region during the vendor’s virtual Partner Summit. 

Jason Frost, CEO of Anatas, said the win reinforces and acknowledges “the strength and importance” of the system integrator’s partnership with the Dell Technologies subsidiary. 

“2020 has been a year in which we continue to bolster our 'Customer First' strategy, with ongoing investment in integration leadership, industry solutions, and the signing of a number of technical alliances which trust Anatas to get integration right,” he said.  

“No longer is integration an inhibitor to delivering successful projects. Instead, it is key to enabling business outcomes in a connected world and Anatas is driven to ensure customers have the right solutions in the right environment. It’s what has helped us secure significant wins this year in the local Government, education, finance and utilities sectors." 

Jason Frost (ANATAS)
Jason Frost (ANATAS)

Judged by a team of Boomi executives, Anatas’ win was based on various criteria, including how it utilised the vendor’s AtomSphere platform to "enable integrated experiences, creativity and innovation, scope and complexity, and environmental or social impact”, according to the vendor.  

“It’s truly an honour to recognise our loyal global partners and the incredible work they are doing on behalf of our mutual customers,” said David Tavolaro, vice president of global business development at Boomi. 

“Our partners are Boomi’s force multiplier. With their help, we are significantly increasing our global footprint and providing innovative customer experiences.” 

Meanwhile, the APJ growth and emerging market partner of the year award went to OSI Digital, which has locations in Australia, India, and the Philippines, as well as the United Arab Emirates, Canada and the US.

Other global partners recognised by Boomi include Deloitte as worldwide partner of the year and IFS as ISV global partner of the year. 

Joining Anatas as Boomi’s regional partners of the year were Slalom for North America and Viseo for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). 

Anatas joins the ranks of previous Boomi APJ partner of the year recipients, which includes RXP Services, who took home the gong in 2019.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Anatas

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 500 technology leaders in Auckland on 21 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards
Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 