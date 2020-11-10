AppViewX signs first A/NZ distie deal with Arrow

Comes as the vendor looks to build up its presence in the region

Credit: Arrow Electronics

US-based software vendor AppViewX has signed its first distribution agreement for Australia and New Zealand with Arrow ECS ANZ.



The agreement sees the vendor build up its presence in the region with it looking to invest in the A/NZ channel, according to AppViewX vice president of Asia Pacific Japan Chris Poulos.

AppViewX’s solutions cover modular, low-code IT orchestration for certificate and key lifecycle automation, infrastructure orchestration, and internet of things (IoT) and DevOps security solutions through a library of pre-built tasks and workflows.

Andrew Assad, A/NZ general manager of Arrow ECS, said AppViewX’s entire suite of products and solutions being added to the distributor’s portfolio would be beneficial for its partners.

“This agreement represents an opportunity for our VARs [value-added resellers] and MSPs [managed service providers] who are looking to offer their customers purpose-driven and low-code network and security automation,” he said.

“We look forward to working with AppViewX, as their automation and orchestration platform is a great addition to our overall solution mix.”

Poulos added that AppViewX was excited to join up with Arrow in order to build up its channel community in the region.

“As the enterprise IT landscape evolves, the need for a comprehensive end-to-end automation platform is growing,” he said.

This is the latest distribution agreement for Arrow, with it locking in an agreement with identity security software vendor SecureAuth in June.