Menu
AppViewX signs first A/NZ distie deal with Arrow

AppViewX signs first A/NZ distie deal with Arrow

Comes as the vendor looks to build up its presence in the region

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Arrow Electronics

US-based software vendor AppViewX has signed its first distribution agreement for Australia and New Zealand with Arrow ECS ANZ. 

The agreement sees the vendor build up its presence in the region with it looking to invest in the A/NZ channel, according to AppViewX vice president of Asia Pacific Japan Chris Poulos. 

AppViewX’s solutions cover modular, low-code IT orchestration for certificate and key lifecycle automation, infrastructure orchestration, and internet of things (IoT) and DevOps security solutions through a library of pre-built tasks and workflows. 

Andrew Assad, A/NZ general manager of Arrow ECS, said AppViewX’s entire suite of products and solutions being added to the distributor’s portfolio would be beneficial for its partners. 

“This agreement represents an opportunity for our VARs [value-added resellers] and MSPs [managed service providers] who are looking to offer their customers purpose-driven and low-code network and security automation,” he said. 

“We look forward to working with AppViewX, as their automation and orchestration platform is a great addition to our overall solution mix.” 

Poulos added that AppViewX was excited to join up with Arrow in order to build up its channel community in the region.

“As the enterprise IT landscape evolves, the need for a comprehensive end-to-end automation platform is growing,” he said.

This is the latest distribution agreement for Arrow, with it locking in an agreement with identity security software vendor SecureAuth in June.  


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Arrow ECSArrow ElectronicsAppViewX

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 500 technology leaders in Auckland on 21 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards
Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 