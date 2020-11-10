NZHIT chief executive resigns, search for replacement under way

Advocate for a specific Budget appropriation for health moves on within the sector

Scott Arrol (NZ Health IT) Credit: Supplied

Scott Arrol, chief executive of NZ Health IT (NZHIT), has resigned after six years leading the not-for-profit industry group.

Arrol will now take up the CEO role at Dementia NZ.

"For Scott, this takes him back to his roots, having been previously involved in the management of community health care services around New Zealand before he joined NZHIT," said NZHIT chair Kate Reid.

"We are also thrilled that he is staying in the health sector and is keen to continue to support the great work that he has spearheaded for so long."

This year, Arrol pushed for a specific health IT Budget appropriation, saying that during the pandemic shovel ready stimulus projects were fine but so were "keyboard ready" ones.

"As usual, the expenditure in this area across the health and disability system is absorbed across each of the DHBs and the Ministry of Health total appropriations," Arrol wrote in a post yesterday.



"This makes it extremely difficult to identify the levels of investment being applied across the sector, let alone what amounts are being targeted towards new initiatives."

NZHIT was founded in 2002 and has grown to become the peak body for the New Zealand digital health industry sector.

Membership represents the majority of digital health companies and organisations operating in New Zealand as well as a broad cross-section of healthcare providers, consultancies, industries, government and regional agencies with an interest in New Zealand's health sector.

Reid said Arrol had played an integral role in enabling a healthier NZ and creating a vibrant and connected Health IT Sector.

"Over the last six years, Scott has created enormous value for our members and for the overall Health IT Sector and without a doubt, he will be a very hard act to follow," she said.



NZHIT's health IT sector opportunities report is currently underway so finding a replacement for Arrol was the board’s key priority, Reid said.