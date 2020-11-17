Menu
JetBrains releases desktop UI framework for Kotlin

JetBrains releases desktop UI framework for Kotlin

Based on Google’s Jetpack Compose for Android, JetBrains’ Jetpack Compose for Desktop takes a declarative and reactive approach to creating user interfaces with Kotlin

Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Thom Masat modified by IDG Comm.

JetBrains has published its first “milestone” release of Jetpack Compose for Desktop. Based on Google’s Jetpack Compose toolkit for Android UI development, the JetBrains framework provides a declarative and reactive approach to building UIs with Kotlin.

With an API inspired by frameworks such as React and Flutter, Jetpack Compose for Desktop enables the declarative creation of a desktop UI by combining composable functions. Application state is taken care of and visual representation synchronized by the framework.

The core APIs provided by Jetpack Compose for Desktop behave like their Android mobile counterparts, including UI elements and modifiers. After setting up project dependencies, developers can express a simple stateful user interface with a few lines of code and draw on a rich library of ready-to-use Material Design elements to flesh out the UI.

To ensure that the two technologies evolve together, the core of Jetpack Compose for Desktop is being developed in collaboration with the Google Jetpack Compose project. Developers can share significant parts of a UI implementation between the desktop and Android. Desktop-specific APIs are structured like Jetpack Compose APIs and allow an application to react to mouse pointer events, query and manipulate the size and positioning of application windows, and create tray icons or menu bar entries.

The first milestone was published November 5. A Getting Started tutorial for the framework is available. Jetpack Compose for Desktop integrates with Swing and AWT (Abstract Window Toolkit), providing the power of these Java APIs for Jetpack Compose for Desktop applications. Also featured is a significant part of the native Skia graphics library API, powering low-level rendering in Jetpack Compose for Desktop and allowing developers to control how their application is rendered.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 500 technology leaders in Auckland on 21 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards
Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 