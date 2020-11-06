Menu
IaaS shift at northern DHBs still described as 'at risk'

Shift to infrastructure as a service is now approximately two years overdue

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Credit: Dreamstime

Annual plans and other documents from the Auckland and Northland district health boards are still describing the region's planned shift to infrastructure as a service as "at risk".

A Northland DHB agenda from June rated the long-running project "red", which is defined as "not achieved or declining performance".

The DHB's service plan for 2021 lists the IaaS project as "delayed/at risk" alongside other ICT initiatives in cyber security, network remediation and identity and access management.

Annual plans from other regional DHBs. however, indicate plans are in place to move the project forward in the fourth quarter, to the end of June 2021.

Counties Manukau DHB describes that plan as to "initiate the move of appropriate infrastructure to cloud, and develop our hybrid cloud approach".

"The scope of this includes moving our infrastructure to the all-of-government private cloud datacentres, developing a robust telecommunications capability, identity and access management, moving to Windows 10/Office 365, and developing our hybrid cloud approach and capability."

HealthAlliance, the ICT shared services entity for the region which is understood to be leading the project noted in its five-year statement of intent that an infrastructure-as-a-service finance lease of $7.8 million was recognised as "work in progress" in the year ended 30 June 2020.

The repayment of the finance lease liability was included in the forecast capital spend.

Spark-owned all of government IaaS panelist Revera, now CCL, was selected as the provider for the project, however, security failings identified last year forced it to reapply for certification to the panel and delayed the planned DHB shift to IaaS.

At that point the project was already said to be seven months late. Revera was recertified in July.

Reseller News has requested comment on the project from HealthAlliance at several points this year but has not received any substantial response.


