Menu
Ricoh NZ's sales track down, profitability takes a hit

Ricoh NZ's sales track down, profitability takes a hit

Sales fell from $146.7 million to $142.1 million

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Supplied

Ricoh New Zealand's sales took a dip in the year to 31 March 2020 while costs increased, resulting in a significant hit to profits.

Sales fell from $146.7 million to $142.1 million but cost of sales lifted slightly from $84.7 million to $85.4 million. Administration expenses also increased by nearly $2 million.

That combination contributed to a decline in net profit from $8.7 million to $1.6 million for the year.

Ricoh, which was asked for comment on the results, joined rival Fuji Xerox, which also reported lower sales and profits for its 2020 financial year.

Fuji Xerox NZ managing director Peter Thomas told Reseller News in September the company recognised the continued pressure on print revenue, exacerbated by the pandemic lockdowns, and was focusing on initiatives to diversify and grow.

Another key player in the print and copy space is Konica Minolta, which has been rebuilding its channel after Fuji Xerox bought its local partner, CSG.

It struck a local distribution deal for its A3 printer range with Brother in June and last month announced it was opening a direct operation in New Zealand.

Brother, meanwhile, appeared to have broken the downward trend, increasing both sales and profits slightly for the year to 31 March. 

Sales were up from $51.8 million to $52.5 million, however the company also sells and manufactures sewing machines.

 




Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags printingRicohcopiersbrotherfuji xeroxKonica Minoltacopying

Brand Post

What to expect from your IT Distributor

Whether you’re just starting out or you’ve been around since before the dot com rollercoaster, choosing the right distribution partner can be a pivotal factor in your success. This definitive guide outlines the traits that every IT partner needs to look for in their IT Distributor.

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners

More than 500 channel leaders gathered in Auckland on 21 October at the ​Reseller News Innovation Awards ​2020 to celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand technology industry's top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Channel gathers to celebrate the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 winners
Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Reseller News honoured the standout players of the New Zealand channel in front of more than 500 technology leaders in Auckland on 21 October, recognising the achievements of top partners, start-ups, vendors, distributors and individuals.

Meet the winners of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards
Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Show Comments
 